Microsoft Edge Canary gains experimental Command Palette for developers

Microsoft is testing out a Command Palette in Edge Canary to help developers access tools within the browser. The palette can be summoned with a keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+Shift+Space) and provides access to browser management and developer tools. The feature is available starting with Edge Canary version 105.

The Command Palette includes a variety of tools for web developers, including the ability to simulate mobile devices and clear the cache memory. These aren't new options to Edge, but having them in a convenient place that can be summoned quickly is nice. The palette also provides quick access to the tab, bookmark, and collection management features.

Edge's experimental Command Palette is similar to features found in VS Code and PowerToys. When speaking of the new tool, Microsoft said (opens in new tab), "if you are familiar with other command palettes like the one in VS Code, or PowerToys, you will feel right at home."

(Image credit: Microsoft)

To use the experimental feature, you have to enable it. Microsoft has an entire support document (opens in new tab) on how to use the Command Palette, but here are the steps to get started, as shared by Microsoft:

In Microsoft Edge, go to edge://version, and make sure you're using Microsoft Edge 105 or later. To get the latest preview channels of Microsoft Edge, see Microsoft Edge Insider Channels.

Go to edge://flags.

In the Search flags text field, type DevTools Toaster or Command Palette .

text field, type or . In the DevTools Toaster or Command Palette dropdown menu, select Enabled :

or dropdown menu, select : Click the Restart button which appears in the lower right.

Once the feature is enabled, you can open the Command Palette by pressing Ctrl+Shift+Space.