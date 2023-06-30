Microsoft fixed the Windows 11 bug that clickbait claimed was unfixable

What you need to know

Earlier this year, Microsoft discovered a bug in Windows 11 that could prevent the Start menu, Windows Search, and UWP apps from opening.

Microsoft has since resolved the issue and will roll out a fix in the near future.

Some outlets claimed that the bug was unfixable, but that was not correct.

A Windows bug made the news rounds earlier this year, causing quite a stir among some PC users. The issue prevented the Start menu, Windows Search and UWP apps from opening correctly on affected PCs running Windows 11 and Windows 10. While the problem could prove irritating, it was blown out of proportion by some outlets.

A previous article with a clickbait title by TechRadar incorrectly framed this bug as something out of the ordinary. When the bug first appeared, the outlet claimed that "Windows 11 is so broken that even Microsoft can't fix it." That article went on to state that "Microsoft admits there are Windows 11 problems it just can’t fix."

That, of course, was never the case. Microsoft acknowledged the bug, shared a mitigation swiftly, and worked on a permanent fix for the issue. That solution is now here. Microsoft now marks the bug as "Resolved" on its website.

This fix is part of the KB5027303 update that brings systems to Windows 11 Build 22621.1928. That update is currently in preview and should make its way to PCs next month as part of Patch Tuesday.

If you'd like to get the fix right away, you can install the optional Windows Update through the Settings app on your PC. It's also available through the Microsoft Update Catalog. Alternatively, you can wait until the update ships next month. Preview updates can have bugs, so it's probably best to wait a couple of weeks.

While the bug was fixable, it did take Microsoft roughly six months to figure out a permanent solution. Reports of the issue first appeared in January 2023.

I addressed the false reports when they first emerged, so I won't rehash the situation in full.