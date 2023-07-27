Microsoft is changing how notifications appear on the Windows 11 Taskbar

What you need to know

A new Windows 11 preview build is now rolling out in the Insider Dev Channel.

Today's build changes how missed notifications appear in the System Tray on the Taskbar.

Instead of a missed notification count, The Taskbar will now display a bell icon that will be colorized when a notification comes through.

Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, which brings with it a handful of notable changes and enhancements that will begin rolling out to everyone in the coming months. The most notable change with today's build is with how Windows 11 displays missed notifications in the Taskbar.

Currently on Windows 11, the Taskbar displays a number in the far right corner that indicates how many notifications have been missed. Once you clear your notifications, the count drops back to 0. However, starting with today's preview build, Microsoft is removing the notification counter all together, and replacing it with a bell icon.

The new bell icon will be colorized to match your system accent color whenever a missed notification is waiting in the Notification Center, and won't be colorized when the Notification Center is empty. This change simplifies the notification indicator, as the amount of missed notifications will no longer be shown.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Other changes in this build includes an updated hover UI for files in the Start menu on Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise, for users using a Microsoft Entra ID. The hover UI provides a richer preview of the file in question, including the title and where it's located.

Here's the full changelog for today's build:

Windows 11 build 23511 changelog