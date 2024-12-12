Microsoft is killing another handy Windows 11 feature

Microsoft has updated its list of deprecated features in Windows 11.

The latest addition is Windows 11's "suggested actions" menu, which appears when you copy a phone number or date.

The menu provided a quick way to make a call or create an event.

Microsoft is adding Windows 11's "suggested actions" menu to the list of deprecated features, with intentions to remove it outright in a future update to the OS. Suggested actions were first introduced in the Windows 11 2022 Update, and provide quick actions for making calls or creating events.

The suggested actions menu automatically appears whenever you copy a phone number or date, and provides contextual actions based on what has been copied. If you copy a phone number, the menu will display apps that can make phone calls. If you copy a date, it will display apps that can create reminders or events.

"Suggested actions that appear when you copy a phone number or future date in Windows 11 are deprecated and will be removed in a future Windows 11 update" says Microsoft's deprecated features documentation. Deprecated means the feature is no longer in supported or in development.

The suggested actions menu is likely being removed as not enough people used it, or because the upcoming Click To Do feature offers similar functionality, with contextual actions powered by AI. Click To Do is exclusive to Copilot+ PCs however, so older PCs will be without such functionality once suggested actions are removed.

In 2023, there was an exodus of features being removed from Windows 11 as Microsoft clamped down on old and unused functionality in the OS. Microsoft killed no fewer than 16 different features in 2023, the most it has ever actively removed from the OS. By comparison, only a handful of features have been removed from Windows 11 in 2024.