Microsoft just fixed this backward bug in Windows 11

What you need to know

Microsoft just shipped a pair of Windows 11 builds to Insiders in the Beta Channel.

Build 22621.1972 and 22631.1972 are minor updates that focus mostly on bug fixes.

Microsoft also began testing the Windows App SDK version of File Explorer with Insiders with today's updates.

Today was a big day for Windows 11 news. Microsoft started testing Windows Copilot with Insiders in the Dev Channel. While that's the most exciting news of the day, it's not the only Insider news. Microsoft also shipped a pair of builds to the Beta Channel.

Build 22631.1972 (new features enabled by default) and Build 22621.1972 (new features off by default) are minor updates. They include several fixes though. There is one change that should improve File Explorer, but the app won't look any different. Microsoft is switching File Explorer from WinUI 2 to WinUI 3.

Microsoft outlined all of the changes in a Windows Blog post:

Build 22631.1972: Changes & Improvements

File Explorer

Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel on Build 22631 are now previewing the Windows App SDK version of File Explorer. Functionality in File Explorer remains unchanged, it just switches from using WinUI 2 to using WinUI 3.

Build 22631.1972 : Fixes

Settings

The option to “Hide date and time in the System tray” from the last flight should no longer be backwards (on being off, off being on).

Build 22621.1972 & Build 22631.1972: Fixes