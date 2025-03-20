Microsoft just fixed this Windows 11 bug, but I bet you wish it hadn't
A bug that removed Copilot from Windows 11 has been fixed.
Microsoft just fixed a bug that removed Copilot from affected Windows 11 PCs. Many, including myself, joked that the bug was actually a feature.
While I find Copilot useful, I think Microsoft is too pushy about integrating it into Windows 11. PCs now feature a Copilot button, sacrificing a valuable keyboard key for a tool that not everyone uses.
Microsoft finally decided to let people remap the Copilot key, but that came after months of requests and complaints.
In addition to looking better, the updated Copilot app performs better and has more features.
The bug that removed Copilot from affected systems was present in Windows 11 Build 26100.3476, which started rolling out to users earlier this month.
"We're aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and unpinned from the taskbar," said a Microsoft support document.
That document has since been updated to state, "This issue has been fixed, and the affected devices are being returned to their original state. You can also reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store and pin it to the taskbar."
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Microsoft is also working on a massive update to the Copilot app on Windows 11. That update will bring a native version of the Copilot app as opposed to a web wrapper.
I use Copilot quite a bit, but I'm always a fan of choices for users. I'd prefer Microsoft make it easier to remove Copilot from a PC.
I've seen many users complain that after removing Copilot, the tool reappeared following a Windows update.
Are you glad to see the bug fixed? Do you think Microsoft is too pushy about Copilot? Let us know in the comments below.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.