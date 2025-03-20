Microsoft just fixed a bug that removed Copilot from affected Windows 11 PCs. Many, including myself, joked that the bug was actually a feature.

While I find Copilot useful, I think Microsoft is too pushy about integrating it into Windows 11. PCs now feature a Copilot button, sacrificing a valuable keyboard key for a tool that not everyone uses.

Microsoft finally decided to let people remap the Copilot key, but that came after months of requests and complaints.

In addition to looking better, the updated Copilot app performs better and has more features.

The bug that removed Copilot from affected systems was present in Windows 11 Build 26100.3476, which started rolling out to users earlier this month.

"We're aware of an issue with the Microsoft Copilot app affecting some devices. The app is unintentionally uninstalled and unpinned from the taskbar," said a Microsoft support document.

That document has since been updated to state, "This issue has been fixed, and the affected devices are being returned to their original state. You can also reinstall the app from the Microsoft Store and pin it to the taskbar."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft is also working on a massive update to the Copilot app on Windows 11. That update will bring a native version of the Copilot app as opposed to a web wrapper.

I use Copilot quite a bit, but I'm always a fan of choices for users. I'd prefer Microsoft make it easier to remove Copilot from a PC.

I've seen many users complain that after removing Copilot, the tool reappeared following a Windows update.

Are you glad to see the bug fixed? Do you think Microsoft is too pushy about Copilot? Let us know in the comments below.