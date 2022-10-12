Microsoft launches ‘Windows 365’ app for Windows 11 and Windows 10 in preview

At Ignite 2022, Microsoft has provided updates to its Windows 365 “Cloud PC” service, which launched last year and enables enterprises the ability to spin up a virtual machine running Windows 10 or Windows 11 in the cloud for employees to use. Until now, that experience has functioned primarily through a web browser or dedicated remote desktop application experience, but now the company has announced a preview of its new dedicated Windows 365 app.

The new app, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab), allows employees to access the Windows 365 service directly from the Taskbar or Start menu. The app will launch a portal to the Windows 365 homepage, where an employee can see their issued Cloud PCs and connect to them directly.

In addition to the new app, Microsoft has also announced “Windows 365 Government,” a special version of the Windows 365 service designed for Government Community Cloud and Government Community Cloud High customers in the United States. What’s more, Windows 365 will soon support the ability to provision Windows 365 Cloud PCs for shift or part time employers that only need a Cloud PC during a set amount of hours in the day.

Lastly, Windows 365 now supports Citrix HDX Plus in preview, which helps IT teams deliver support for a broader range of endpoint devices and peripherals. It also offers advanced security and policy controls and a better experience in environments with low-bandwidth capabilities.

Jared Spatero, CPV of Modern Work at Microsoft, said the following in a blog post:

“With the new Windows 365 app you can access your Cloud PC directly from the Windows 11 taskbar or start menu and then stream the full Windows experience—all your apps, settings, and content—to any device.

We also announced the availability of Windows 365 Government for Government Community Cloud and Government Community Cloud High customers in the United States. And, coming soon, organizations will be able to provision Windows 365 Cloud PCs for shift or part-time employees that only need a Cloud PC during their workday for a limited time.”