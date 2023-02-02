Microsoft PowerToys for Windows gets new Taskbar quick access feature

What you need to know

PowerToys Preview version 0.67.0 is now available.

It includes a new Taskbar quick access flyout for PowerToys shortcuts.

There are also bug fixes and quality of life updates.

Microsoft has released a new version of PowerToys for Windows 11 and Windows 10 that brings with it a new quick access feature, which lets users quickly jump in to common PowerToys functions directly from the Taskbar via a new flyout in the System Tray.

Previously, clicking on the PowerToys icon in the System Tray would simply launch the main PowerToys app window, which would let you configure different features. Now, you can jump quickly into the most commonly accessed PowerToys functions from a flyout that's designed to look native to Windows 11.

This latest release, version 0.67.0 also includes a new option for PowerToys Run, which lets users tab through results instead of context buttons. There's also a ton of bug fixes and quality of life updates, as usual.

PowerToys is still in preview, but is a fully fledged suite of features and enhancements for Windows 11 and Windows 10, built by Microsoft and the community as an open-source effort. Check out the full changelog for this PowerToys release below, and grab the installer from GitHub.

PowerToys v0.67.0 release notes:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)