Microsoft publishes Windows roadmap as it promises transparency around feature availability

Microsoft is launching a new roadmap to help users better understand when new features are coming to Windows 11.

If there's one big criticism about Windows 11 in 2025, it's that figuring out when and where new features are being tested or shipping is really hard. The Windows Insider Program is nonsensical in debuting and testing new features, often skipping experimental channels and, in some cases, avoiding the Insider Program entirely.

Because of this, it is incredibly challenging to keep track of the status of new features as they progress through testing and into production builds of Windows. More often than not, a feature won't be announced as shipping to production until Microsoft announces its availability in non-security Windows updates as they become available to the public.

This simply isn't transparent enough, especially for IT professionals managing large numbers of Windows devices. Microsoft seems to be aware of this, and is addressing the issue by introducing a new Windows roadmap website, designed to make keeping track of the status of new features much easier.

The roadmap was announced on the Windows IT Pro blog:

"At Microsoft, we've had the privilege to talk to thousands of IT professionals across the globe about managing Windows ... one thing rings loud and clear: the need for more transparency around what's shipping and when so that you can manage change for your estate ...The Windows roadmap is a step forward in increasing transparency."

The roadmap will include features currently in testing in the Windows Insider Program, features in a gradual rollout phase, and features that are generally available. Many of the features will also include a target release window, which should help with preparing systems for upcoming features.

Microsoft says that the features on the Windows roadmap are subject to change and could be canceled or delayed at any point. The roadmap is also only available for the client version of Windows 11, meaning it doesn't currently cover other editions of Windows, like Windows Server.

The Windows roadmap is a great step forward in making it easier to follow those features as they progress through testing stages. Right now, the roadmap only includes a handful of new features, so hopefully, it will soon expand to include every change and feature addition introduced in the Insider Program.

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads

