Microsoft removes several widgets from the emptiest section of the Microsoft Store

Microsoft removed its Calendar and To Do widgets from the Microsoft Store.

The Photos, Family and Microsoft 365 Feed widgets have also been removed in certain regions.

Microsoft plans to return the widgets to the Microsoft Store after improving them.

One of the lesser-known features of Windows 11 just got a bit worse. Microsoft shared recently that it has removed the Calendar and To Do widgets from the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. The tech giant also removed the Photos, Family, and Microsoft 365 Feed widgets in certain regions. The change is temporary, but it leaves the widgets section of the Microsoft Store even more bare.

"In our ongoing efforts to improve the Widgets Board, the Calendar and To Do widgets have been removed from the Widgets collection in the Microsoft Store for now. Note: In some regions, Photos, Family and Microsoft 365 Feed widgets were also removed," states Microsoft in through its Windows message center.

Microsoft shared that message on November 19, 2024 but it did not share any details on when the removed widgets will return.

It's a bit strange that Microsoft removed its widgets entirely rather than leaving them in place while new versions are finalized. Perhaps there are some issues with the widgets that Microsoft's developers are not happy with.

How to use Widgets on Windows 11

The widgets panel on Windows 11 provides quick access to information, though the selection of widgets is lackluster at the moment.

I'd be willing to bet that many people are not aware widgets exist on Windows 11. The widgets panel is relatively new to the operating system and is still rather barebones. There are some useful widgets within the Microsoft Store, but the feature is clearly in its early days. As far as I can tell, there are only 34 widgets in the Microsoft Store at the moment, and you can see all of them on a single page.

To be honest, several of the widgets available through the Microsoft Store have poor ratings or don't seem that useful. I suppose Tic-Tac-Toe at the push of a button could be a nice way to relax, but the Microsoft Store still lacks must-have entries in my opinion. Even some of the big-name widgets, such as the official Spotify widget are missing key functionality (Spotify just shows a group of trending playlists). I do like the Battery Meter widget and a few other widgets. I just hope more developers hop on board.

To use widgets on Widows 11, you need to enable them through the Settings app.

Open the Windows 11 Settings app. Navigate to Personalization. Toggle Widgets to On.

You'll now see a weather icon in the lower-left corner of your PC. Click that icon to open the widgets panel. You can also use the shortcut CTRL+W to open the widgets panel. You can then add widgets to your heart's content, resize those widgets, and move them around. The interface is similar to that of the Start menu on Windows 11 or the home screen of Windows Phone back in the day.

We have a full guide on how to use widgets on Windows 11 that dives further into the feature.