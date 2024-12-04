Microsoft rolls out fresh set of fixes for Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary Channel

What you need to know

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 build 27758 to Insiders in the Canary Channel.

Today's build includes a fresh set of fixes that addresses issues with the Taskbar, File Explorer, and more.

Unfortunately, Microsoft still hasn't brought Windows Recall to the Canary Channel.

Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Canary Channel, and this week's build is focused almost entirely on fixes. Build 27758 is now available, and includes a handful of fixes for issues relating to the File Explorer, Taskbar, wallpapers, and task manager.

One issue that's finally been addressed is with the File Explorer and context menus opening off-screen. This has plagued Windows 11 for a number of weeks, and it looks like a fix is finally being tested in the Canary Channel.

Here's the rundown of fixes being tested in today's preview build:

File Explorer Did some work so the search box in File Explorer shouldn’t draw off the end of the window anymore.

Taskbar Fixed an issue where right clicking on app icons in the taskbar might crash explorer.exe in the previous flight.

Input Fixed an issue for some people where the mouse cursor would become invisible when hovering over text fields in certain apps.

Desktop Fixed an issue where your desktop background might not show correctly sometimes with multiple monitors (showing big black areas).

Task Manager We are beginning to roll out a fix for the issue where if you resized Task Manager to be larger while settings was open, the Mica background wouldn’t align with the new window size.

Narrator Fixed an issue in the previous flight which caused Narrator to crash on launch if you used one of the natural voices (like Jenny).

Audio Fixed an underlying issue which could lead to USB audio devices going to sleep after 1 minute of idle time, and not waking up until the PC was rebooted. Fixed an underlying issue which could lead you to unexpectedly hear a mute or unmute noise in certain headsets.

Settings Fixed an issue which could cause Settings to crash when selecting your default audio device.

Other Fixed an issue which could cause an unexpected black line along the top border of a window.



Unfortunately, Insiders in the Canary Channel are going to have to wait a bit longer before they can try out Windows Recall on Copilot+ PCs. Today's build doesn't include it, and Insiders on the Canary Channel can't easily downgrade to the Dev Channel to gain access to it now without reinstalling the entire OS.

Hopefully Microsoft is able to rollout Recall to the Canary Channel before the Christmas holidays, as Microsoft often puts Insider build testing on hold over the holidays. We've still got two more weeks before that happens, so there's still a chance.