Microsoft rolls out minor Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25151 is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel

There are no new features worthy of note in today's release

The build focuses on minor fixes and enhancements.

It's Wednesday, and right on schedule we have a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel to download and install. Today's build is 25151 and doesn't include any new features, but does have a handful of new fixes and under the hood enhancements ready for testing.

Here's the changelog:

This build includes a small set of fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders on their PCs.

Fixed a scaling issue which could result in the tabs being unexpectedly large.

Right clicking a tab and then clicking somewhere else in File Explorer should dismiss the context menu more reliably now.

We believe an underlying fix in Build 25145 addressed the recent issue where shutting down via the Start menu wasn’t working for some Insiders (unexpectedly rebooting instead), and as such are removing this from the known issues list. If you are continuing to encounter this issue with the latest updates, please report it in the Feedback Hub.

Fixed a high hitting Windows Security app crash.

Updated the Exclusions page in the Windows Security app so that file paths now make better use of the available space rather than truncating when space is still available.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing a crash when trying to delete ports in printui /s.

Fixed an issue causing printing to not work from UWP apps for some Insiders in the last 2 flights.

And here are the known issues for this build: