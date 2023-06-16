Microsoft rolls out one more Windows 11 Insider build to wrap up the week
The latest Release Channel Insider builds brings a few improvements and many, many bug fixes.
What you need to know
- Microsoft just shipped Windows 11 Build 22000.2121 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.
- The update improves Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and improves several simplified Chinese fonts.
- It also addresses quite a few issues.
It's an exciting time to be a Windows 11 enthusiast. Microsoft is rolling out builds at a regular clip and quite a few of them have new features to try out. Just this week, Microsoft started testing an improved inking experience with Dev Channel Insiders. Beta Channel Insiders also got a new feature to test out that helps hide unneeded notifications. But not every build can have new tools to test. Windows 11 Build 22000.2121, which just shipped to the Release Preview Channel, is a relatively mundane update.
The Release Preview Channel is the most stable Insider Channel for Windows 11. That means that many of its updates are straightforward and full of bug fixes and general improvements. That's the case here, as Build 22000.21.21 improves Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, improves several simplified Chinese fonts, and addresses quite a few issues.
Microsoft's most recent Windows Insider blog post lists everything new in the build:
Windows 11 Build 22000.2121: What's new
- New! This update adds many new features and improvements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. For more information, see Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.
- New! This update improves several simplified Chinese fonts and the Microsoft Pinyin Input Method Editor (IME) to support GB18030-2022. You can enter and display characters from conformance level 1 or 2 using the additions to Microsoft Yahei, Simsun, and Dengxian. This update now supports Unicode Extensions E and F in the Simsun Ext-B font. This meets the requirements for level 3.
- This update affects the Default Terminal settings. It adds “Let Windows Decide” as a default option.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. The issue stops Narrator from retaining your scan mode when you switch between browsers.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Intune push notifications. The issue stops devices that have less than 3.5 GB of RAM from getting them.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the on-screen keyboard. The issue stops it from opening after you lock the machine.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It reads the wrong state when you cancel the selection of an option button you have selected.
- This update addresses an issue that affects a scheduled monthly task. It might not run on time if the next occurrence happens when daylight savings time occurs.
- This update addresses an issue that affects certain applications that use IDBObjectStore. They do not work in Microsoft Edge and IE mode.
- This update addresses an issue that affects all the registry settings under the Policies paths. They might be deleted. This occurs when you do not rename the local temporary user policy file during Group Policy processing.
- This update affects the Desktop Window Manager (DWM). It improves its reliability.
- This update addresses an issue that affects .msi files. A minor update is not installed. This occurs when you use the EnterpriseDesktopAppManagement configuration service provider (CSP) to distribute the .msi file.
- This update addresses an issue that affects msftconnecttext.net. It gets excessive HTTP traffic.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Spooler service. It stops working. This issue occurs when you print using a certain workspace.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Network Protector for BitLocker. It will not resume after it has been suspended.
- This update addresses an issue that affects a tib.sys driver. It does not load. This occurs when HyperVisor-protected Code Integrity (HVCI) is enabled.
- This update addresses an issue that affects TextInputHost.exe. It stops working.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 users. You might not see the right location for a Remote Desktop session in your virtual machine or Cloud PC.
- This update addresses an issue that affects HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Explorer\User Shell Folders. You can now set and maintain the correct default permissions for this directory path. When the permissions are wrong, Start menu, search, and Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) authentication fails.
- This update addresses an issue that affects those who enable the “Smart Card is Required for Interactive Logon” account option. When RC4 is disabled, you cannot authenticate to Remote Desktop Services farms. The error message is, “An authentication error has occurred. The requested encryption type is not supported by the KDC.”
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.