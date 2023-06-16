Microsoft rolls out one more Windows 11 Insider build to wrap up the week

What you need to know

Microsoft just shipped Windows 11 Build 22000.2121 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

The update improves Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and improves several simplified Chinese fonts.

It also addresses quite a few issues.

It's an exciting time to be a Windows 11 enthusiast. Microsoft is rolling out builds at a regular clip and quite a few of them have new features to try out. Just this week, Microsoft started testing an improved inking experience with Dev Channel Insiders. Beta Channel Insiders also got a new feature to test out that helps hide unneeded notifications. But not every build can have new tools to test. Windows 11 Build 22000.2121, which just shipped to the Release Preview Channel, is a relatively mundane update.

The Release Preview Channel is the most stable Insider Channel for Windows 11. That means that many of its updates are straightforward and full of bug fixes and general improvements. That's the case here, as Build 22000.21.21 improves Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, improves several simplified Chinese fonts, and addresses quite a few issues.

Microsoft's most recent Windows Insider blog post lists everything new in the build:

Windows 11 Build 22000.2121: What's new