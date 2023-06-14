Microsoft is removing the integrated Teams Chat menu on Windows 11

What you need to know

A new Windows 11 preview build introduces a change to the built-in Teams experience

Microsoft says the integrated Teams Chat button is being replaced with a pinned shortcut to the free version of Microsoft Teams

As a result, Microsoft is removing the dedicated Teams Chat flyout from Windows 11 in a future update.

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for testers in the Insider Dev Channel today that includes an interesting change that to the built-in Teams Chat integration that first shipped with Windows 11 in 2021. Starting with this build (23481), the Teams Chat flyout has been removed, and replaced with a simple pinned icon to the Microsoft Teams app.

This means that while Microsoft Teams (Free) is still pre-installed on Windows 11, the system-wide integration on the Taskbar will no longer be present, meaning Windows 11's dedicated Chat feature is being killed off. This will be good news to many, who have found zero use for the free version of Microsoft Teams ever since Windows 11 launched.

The free Teams app will be pinned to the Taskbar by default going forward, but it can easily be removed by simply right-clicking and selecting Unpin, just like you can with any other Windows app. The Teams Chat icon could only be turned off by heading to the Settings app and switching the feature off.

This change is in preview now, and will likely roll out as part of the Windows 11 version 23H2 release later this year.

Build 23481 also includes a number of other notable changes, including a new Focus widget, the removal of several older File Explorer options, and the ability to ink directly into text boxes across Windows 11. The full changelog for the build can be found below.

Windows 11 build 23481 changelog

Inking in text boxes on Windows 11 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows Ink is being modernized to allow users to enable inking directly onto edit fields. In addition, we are improving the accuracy from the recognition technology and a scratch out gesture for when users need to make edits. The goal with Windows Ink is to let users use their pen and handwrite anywhere they can type on their Windows device.

Currently, these new Windows Ink improvements support English (U.S.) only but stay tuned for broader language support. This new experience can be managed via Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Pen and Windows Ink under “Shell Handwriting”. And please check out some of the known issues for Windows Ink below.

We are removing a handful of old settings under Folder Options in File Explorer as part of an effort to clean up the number of settings for File Explorer. Many of these are legacy settings that have been around for ages and are not being regularly used by people on Windows 11. The following settings will no longer appear under Folder Options in File Explorer: Hide Folder Merge conflict. Always show icons, never thumbnails. Display file icon on thumbnails. Display file type information on Folder tips. Hide protected OS files. Show drive letters. Show popup description for Folder and Desktop items. Show encrypted or compressed NTFS files in color. Use sharing wizard.

