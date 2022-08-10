Microsoft rolls out tabs in File Explorer to all Insiders in the Dev Channel with latest Windows 11 preview build
By Zac Bowden published
Build 25179 is out in the Dev Channel
What you need to know
- Windows 11 build 25179 is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel
- Tabs in FIle Explorer is now available for all Dev Channel Insiders.
- Microsoft also mentions an updated search results experience in File Explorer
Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev Channel, with today's build being 25179 and featuring only minor changes and fixes. The most notable change comes in the form of how search results appear in File Explorer, though the company doesn't show or detail the changes.
Another big change with this build is that tabs in File Explorer should now be available for all Insiders in the Dev Channel. Previously, Microsoft was testing this feature with a small group of Insiders, so if you haven't had a chance to experience the new tabs feature yet, now is your chance.
Other changes in this build include a new Tamil Anjal keyboard layout, a change that improves the key repeat rate for traditional touch keyboard layout, and an update to the powercfg -sleepstudy command that increases it from 3 to 7 days.
Here's the changelog
- The spelling dictionary will now use a language-neutral word list and we are trying out syncing this across all devices that use the same Windows account. Users can toggle this feature via Settings > Accounts > Windows backup > Remember my preferences > Language preferences. This currently only works with Microsoft accounts today with AAD support coming later.
- File Explorer tabs and navigation updates (which began rolling out to the Dev Channel with Build 25136) are now rolling out to everyone in the Dev Channel. If you don’t see these features right away, please try rebooting. If that doesn’t work, please file feedback in Feedback Hub.
- We’re trying out different experiences in File Explorer to show search results.
- We’re adding the Tamil Anjal keyboard for the Tamil language. It’s a popular keyboard for inputting Tamil characters, so if you speak this language, please try it out! This keyboard is currently rolling out to a subset of Insiders while we evaluate the quality. To add it (once it’s available to you), make sure Tamil (India) is listed under Settings > Time & Language > Language & Region, and then click the “…” next to the language, select Language Options, and add it to the list of keyboards.
- We are rolling out a small tweak to improve the key repeat rate for the traditional touch keyboard layout, as well as the default touch keyboard layout, so it feels more responsive. Now it has the rate of 20 keys per second (for example, when holding down the delete key).
- Updated the default duration captured by powercfg -sleepstudy from 3 to 7 days.
- Fixed an issue causing hangs and crashes in apps (like Excel) when attempting to print in the last couple flights.
- Fixed a few issues impacting explorer.exe reliability.
- The Mount option when right clicking things like ISO files should now show an icon in the context menu.
- Fixed an issue where the min / max / close button might not be visible in File Explorer when using a contrast theme.
- We have fixed the issue causing Widgets preferences (temperature units and pinned widgets) to unexpectedly get reset to default.
- Fixed an issue which could lead to the taskbar overflow flyout unexpectedly appearing on the opposite side of the screen.
- Fixed a sporadic crash impacting reliability of the input switcher.
- Fixed an issue where when Suggested Actions was enabled, if you copied multiple items in a row to your clipboard history, some of the items might not display after you pressed WIN + V.
- Fixed an issue which was causing Settings to crash on launch sometimes.
- Improved alignment of the “Scan for phone” button displayed on Accounts > Sign-In Options under Dynamic Lock when your phone failed to connect.
- Your preferred state for the Suggested Actions setting under System > Clipboard should persist upgrade going forward from this build.
- Fixed an issue where when resizing certain app windows near the edge of the screen when using mixed DPI monitors might unexpectedly cause the window to jump and shrink.
- We made a change so that the media controls in Quick Settings will more reliably not load old media you’re no longer using.
- Fixed an issue causing one of the characters in the bugcheck text to not display correctly (as a box) when the display language was set to Chinese.
- Fixed an issue causing app install failures with error 0x80080204 in the last few flights.
- Improved date / time recognition for existing supported locales when using Suggested Actions.
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.