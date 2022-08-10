Microsoft rolls out tabs in File Explorer to all Insiders in the Dev Channel with latest Windows 11 preview build

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25179 is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel

Tabs in FIle Explorer is now available for all Dev Channel Insiders.

Microsoft also mentions an updated search results experience in File Explorer

Microsoft is rolling out a new preview build of Windows 11 for Insiders in the Dev Channel, with today's build being 25179 and featuring only minor changes and fixes. The most notable change comes in the form of how search results appear in File Explorer, though the company doesn't show or detail the changes.

Another big change with this build is that tabs in File Explorer should now be available for all Insiders in the Dev Channel. Previously, Microsoft was testing this feature with a small group of Insiders, so if you haven't had a chance to experience the new tabs feature yet, now is your chance.

Other changes in this build include a new Tamil Anjal keyboard layout, a change that improves the key repeat rate for traditional touch keyboard layout, and an update to the powercfg -sleepstudy command that increases it from 3 to 7 days.

Here's the changelog