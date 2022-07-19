Microsoft rolls out updated file share dialog to Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 22621.436 and 22622.436 are rolling out to the Beta Channel.

22622 includes improvements to the file share and nearby share dialogs.

There's also several fixes for File Explorer tabs.

Microsoft has rolled out new patches for Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows 11 which brings with it a handful of fixes for File Explorer's new tabs feature, as well as improvements to the file sharing dialog that pops up when use the built-in Windows share feature.

Improvements to file sharing include updates to nearby share that will now use "UDP" in addition to Bluetooth, which should allow the window to see more PCs on a private network. Additionally, you'll now be able to share local files directly to OneDrive using the file share dialog.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Here's the changelog for Build 22622.436:

The discovery of devices under nearby share when sharing a local file from the desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Snipping Tool, Xbox, and other apps that use the built-in Windows share window has been enhanced by using UDP (Network needs to be set to private) along with Bluetooth to discover nearby devices. You will now be able to discover and share to more devices including desktop PCs.

When sharing a local file from the desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Snipping Tool, Xbox, and other apps that use the built-in Windows share window, you can choose OneDrive as a target to directly upload the file to OneDrive and share it further along with access control options. All this can be done right from sharing local files in File Explorer without any context switches or opening the OneDrive app.

Windows Terminal is now the default terminal in Windows 11. This means, all command line applications will open in Windows Terminal automatically (Command Prompt and PowerShell, for example). The setting for this change can be found via Settings > Privacy & security > For developers . Please note that Windows Terminal version 1.15 (opens in new tab) or greater is required for this feature.

You can now report animated gifs that you feel are inappropriate from the emoji panel (WIN + .)

Fixed an issue where the tab order when using CTRL + Tab would be wrong if you’d rearranged the tabs in File Explorer.

Fixed an explorer.exe crash when dragging tabs around.

If “Show all folders” is enabled, the dividers in File Explorer’s navigation pane should no longer show. With this change, it should also address the issues where dividers were unexpectedly showing in some other folder pickers.

Opening a zipped folder in a new tab should no longer have a blank tab name.

Removable drives should no longer unexpectedly be displayed in a section by themselves in the navigation pane, which was breaking up the section with This PC and Network.

Fixed an issue where the add new tab button wasn’t clearly visible when using Aquatic or Desert contrast themes.

A faint line should no longer display between the current tab and the command bar.

Updated the tooltip when hovering over a tab to suggest using CTRL + W to close the tab (rather than CTRL + F4, which didn’t work).

If focus is on the tab row, CTRL + W will no longer unexpectedly close two tabs instead of just the tab in focus.

Fixed an issue where the tab row might unexpectedly expand vertically, covering the command bar contents.

Fixed a Start crash which was impacting some Insiders on Build 22622.160.

Changelog for both 22622 and 22621: