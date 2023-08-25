Microsoft starts testing new experiences for after you set up your PC for the first time

What you need to know

Microsoft just shipped Windows 11 Build 25936 to Insiders in the Canary Channel.

The update includes three different experiences that will appear after one completes the out of box experience.

Several changes and improvements also arrive with the update.

An update is here for Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel. Build 25936 just rolled out, and it includes several changes and improvements. It also includes a few different experiences for after a user sets up their PC. Once wrapping up the out of box experience (OOBE), a person will be presented with one of three experiences.

The experience that appears will depend on what you selected during the out of box experience. For example, Dev Home will launch automatically if you chose "Development Intent" during OOBE.

The update also refreshes the look of the Task Manager settings page and includes a handful of other changes and improvements, all of which were outlined by Microsoft:

Build 25936: What's news

Post-OOBE Experiences

We are trying out several new experiences for after completing OOBE (“out of box experience”) starting with this build. You may see one of these three experiences launched automatically on your device after completing OOBE.

If you choose ‘Development Intent’ within the ‘Let’s Customize Your Experience’ page during OOBE, Dev Home will be automatically launched on your device after logging in and reaching the desktop for the first time after OOBE setup.

If you choose ‘Development Intent’ within the ‘Let’s Customize Your Experience’ page during OOBE, the Get Started app will be automatically launched on your device after logging in and reaching the desktop for the first time after OOBE setup. The Get Started app will show you a personalized flow that will help you learn more about Dev Home and give you the opportunity to open Dev Home.

If you choose to ‘Restore’ your device during OOBE, the Get Started app will be automatically launched on your device after you log into your device for the second time after completing OOBE. The Get Started app will show you a personalized flow that will help you learn about key apps and settings, tell you that Windows has restored on your device and show you how to access your restored apps on Start menu or taskbar.

These experiences will help you learn about new features in Windows 11 and help you complete your device setup. These experiences will only be available to a small subset of Insiders in the Canary Channel at first and you may see different variations of these experiences.

Build 25936: Changes & Improvements

General

[REMINDER] Insider Preview Build Expiration: The expiration date for Insider Preview builds flighted to the Canary Channel has been updated to 9/15/2024 starting with Build 25931. Please make sure you are updated to the latest build in the Canary Channel.

Dynamic Lighting

We have added the ability to choose a custom color to light up your devices with.

Task Manager

We’ve updated the Task Manager settings page to match the design principles of Windows 11. The design has a similar look and feel to the Settings in Windows 11 and provides a cleaner UI separating categories into different sections. We will also be enabling this in the Dev Channel soon.

Settings