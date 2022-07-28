More Windows 11 design and taskbar improvements roll out to Insiders in the Beta Channel

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 22621.440 & 22622.440 rolls out to the Beta Channel.

It features a handful of UI updates and Taskbar improvements.

UI updates include a more dynamic widgets button and a new "open with" dialog window.

Microsoft has rolled out new Windows 11 preview builds for Insiders in the Beta Channel, with the 22622 build gaining several new user interface updates and the new taskbar overflow menu. The new overflow menu for the taskbar appears when there's no more space on the taskbar for more app icons.

Other taskbar improvements include the widgets button now being more dynamic, showing sports and finance info in addition to the current weather. Regarding UI updates, Microsoft has introduced a new design for the "open with" menu, which appears when the user changes the program in which Windows attempts to open file types with.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

All of these features are now being tested on the version 22H2 build of Windows 11, which is expected to begin rolling out later this year. Windows Central understands that some of these new features will roll out in a series of feature drops starting in 2023.

Here's the changelog: