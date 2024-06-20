Moving Windows 11 files is about to get easier

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 26241 just rolled out to Insiders in the Canary Channel.

The update adds a feature that allows you to drag and drop files between breadcrumbs in File Explorer.

Breadcrumbs show the path to where you are in File Explorer, such as This PC > Windows (C:) > Program Files.

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Build 26241 to Insiders in the Canary Channel recently. The update is rather minor, but it does include a lone new feature: starting with this build, you can drag and drop files between breadcrumbs in File Explorer. The new option makes it easier to move files around on your PC, especially if you use subfolders to organize your files.

Breadcrumbs appear in the Address Bar of File Explorer and show the path to your current location within the app, such as This PC > Windows (C:) > Program Files. Being able to drag files into a breadcrumb saves a few clicks, since you don't have to copy and paste a file or move the file another way.

While the release notes for Windows 11 Build 26241 list the ability to drag and drop files between breadcrumbs as new, the feature appears to have made its way to non-Insiders as well. The Windows 11 Preview update that shipped at the end of May also includes the functionality.

Below are all the changes, improvements, and fixes in the build, as outlined by Microsoft.

Windows 11 Build 26241: Changes and Improvements

General

This update includes a small set of general improvements and fixes that improve the overall experience for Insiders running this build on their PCs.

File Explorer

Drag-and-drop files with your mouse functionality between breadcrumbs is now available in the File Explorer Address Bar – thanks again Insiders that shared feedback about this!

Windows 11 Build 26241: Fixes

Taskbar

Updated the app icon flashing in the taskbar to be a bit easier to see.

File Explorer

As some Insiders have noticed, we’ve updated File Explorer so it’s a little easier to see when you have files or folders selected, by adding a thin border to the selected area.

Fixed an underlying issue causing File Explorer to crash when going to Home for some Insiders in the last few flights.

Notifications

We’ve updated the underlying logic for when we suggest turning off notifications for certain apps, so that it requires a longer period of time without engaging with notifications from that app in order to trigger.

Microsoft also lists the known issues in the build. They're relatively short and include some Insiders getting stuck on a previous build and a bug in dark mode within Task Manager.