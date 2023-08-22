Parallels 19 promises the best experience for Windows 11 on a Mac

What you need to know

Parallels Desktop 19 recently rolled out with several new features and improvements.

The program adds support for Touch ID and features a refreshed and modern look.

The release ships with support for macOS Sonoma.

Parallels Desktop is a platform designed to provide Mac users with a way of running Linux or Windows on their devices. Early this year, a new support document highlighted running Windows 11 via Parallels Desktop as an officially recognized method by Microsoft.

And now, one year later, after launching Parallels Desktop 18 with a simplified Windows 11 installation process and support for Xbox and DualShock controllers, Alludo is now releasing Parallels Desktop 19, which ships with a plethora of new features and improvements.

Here's what's new with Parallels Desktop 19:

First up, Touch ID is now supported for Mac users, thus facilitating a seamless, smooth, and passwordless experience designed to simplify the Windows Virtual Machine sign-in process, ultimately promoting productivity.

The release also sports a refreshed look in terms of the user interface and app icons designed to create a modern appeal while promoting better navigation.

Parallels Desktop 19 also ships with support for macOS Sonoma, Apple's macOS operating system announced during WWDC 2023, which is slated to ship in the fall. Notably, this release enhances the printing experience significantly since it disables PostScript and enables Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) which supports printing from the Windows app.

And finally, the release ships with support for the newest Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, Rosetta, and CentOS distributions.

"For over 17 years, Parallels Desktop for Mac has been an essential tool for millions of users worldwide, enabling them to run Windows applications and carry out testing and development with Windows, Linux, and macOS virtual machines," said Aleksandr Sursiakov, Sr. Director of Product Management for Parallels Desktop at Alludo.

"With the latest release, our talented engineering team has once again delivered impressive improvements for all user groups, based on their valuable feedback. Our aim is to ensure that users experience peace of mind when using our software, knowing that it incorporates the latest technologies and reflects the highest industry standards—demonstrating our genuine care for Parallels users."

Our colleagues at iMore went hands-on with Parallels 19 and came away impressed, especially when it comes to gaming.