Microsoft will end support for the Remote Desktop app in May. Users will need to transition to the Windows App (shown above).

Microsoft will end support for its Remote Desktop app on May 27, 2025. After that date, the app will no longer be usable or available for download.

But users will not be left out in the cold. They'll just have to transition to the Windows App, which has been around since last September.

The Windows App allows people to access Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Remote PCs.

Microsoft explains the benefits of the Windows App over the Remote Desktop app in a Tech Community post:

Unified access to multiple Windows services, including Cloud PCs and virtual desktops from a single, streamlined interface.

Customizable home screens, multimonitor support, and dynamic display resolutions.

Using the Windows App also improves the remote work experience because it supports device redirection and is optimized for Microsoft Teams. The Windows App lets you switch accounts easily as well.

In addition to providing unified access and having more features than the Remote Desktop app, the Windows app will be the only option after May 27, 2025, at least when it comes to first-party apps from Microsoft.

After May 27, 2025, connections to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box through the Remote Desktop app will be blocked.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Remote Desktop app vs. Remote Desktop Connection app

Microsoft has two remote desktop applications that have somewhat similar functionality. Only one of those apps is going away.

Because the apps, called Remote Desktop and Remote Desktop Connection, have nearly identical names, there has been some confusion about which app is losing support in May.

The Remote Desktop app for Windows, which is available through the Microsoft Store, will no longer be supported or available after May 27, 2025.

Users of the Remote Desktop app for Windows will need to transition to the Windows App to access Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box.

Remote Desktop Connection is a different app that is part of Windows 11. It allows people to connect to PCs remotely.

RELATED: Remote Desktop vs Remote Desktop Connection vs Remote Access Software: What is the difference?

The Remote Desktop Connection app has been around for decades and is not limited to school or work accounts (the Windows app does not support personal accounts). It relies on the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).

Microsoft is not ending support for Remote Desktop Connection.