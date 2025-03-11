Say goodbye to Microsoft's Remote Desktop app and get ready to move to the Windows App
Microsoft's Remote Desktop app is going away, but the Remote Desktop Connection app is here to stay.
Microsoft will end support for its Remote Desktop app on May 27, 2025. After that date, the app will no longer be usable or available for download.
But users will not be left out in the cold. They'll just have to transition to the Windows App, which has been around since last September.
The Windows App allows people to access Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Remote PCs.
Microsoft explains the benefits of the Windows App over the Remote Desktop app in a Tech Community post:
- Unified access to multiple Windows services, including Cloud PCs and virtual desktops from a single, streamlined interface.
- Customizable home screens, multimonitor support, and dynamic display resolutions.
Using the Windows App also improves the remote work experience because it supports device redirection and is optimized for Microsoft Teams. The Windows App lets you switch accounts easily as well.
In addition to providing unified access and having more features than the Remote Desktop app, the Windows app will be the only option after May 27, 2025, at least when it comes to first-party apps from Microsoft.
After May 27, 2025, connections to Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box through the Remote Desktop app will be blocked.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Remote Desktop app vs. Remote Desktop Connection app
Microsoft has two remote desktop applications that have somewhat similar functionality. Only one of those apps is going away.
Because the apps, called Remote Desktop and Remote Desktop Connection, have nearly identical names, there has been some confusion about which app is losing support in May.
The Remote Desktop app for Windows, which is available through the Microsoft Store, will no longer be supported or available after May 27, 2025.
Users of the Remote Desktop app for Windows will need to transition to the Windows App to access Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box.
Remote Desktop Connection is a different app that is part of Windows 11. It allows people to connect to PCs remotely.
RELATED: Remote Desktop vs Remote Desktop Connection vs Remote Access Software: What is the difference?
The Remote Desktop Connection app has been around for decades and is not limited to school or work accounts (the Windows app does not support personal accounts). It relies on the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).
Microsoft is not ending support for Remote Desktop Connection.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.