This new Windows 11 feature reminds me of the long-since-canceled Home Hub

Microsoft just shipped a pair of Windows Insider builds.

Build 23612 is available for Insiders in the Dev Channel and Build 26020 is available for Canary Channel Insiders.

Build 23612 includes a richer weather experience that shows dynamic and interactive weather updates on the lock screen.

Microsoft just released the first two Windows Insider builds of 2024. Windows 11 Build 23612 shipped to the Dev Channel and Build 26020 is available through the Canary Channel.

If you'd like to see all of the changes, you can jump down to the Build 23612 change log (Dev) or Build 26020 change log (Canary) from Microsoft. Alternatively, you can check out Microsoft's posts on the builds (Dev, Canary).

Dynamic weather on Windows 11

Microsoft began testing an improved weather experience on the Windows 11 lock screen this week. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Since these are the first builds of the year, there are some features to go through. The biggest addition is a richer weather experience on the lock screen, which is available in Build 23612. The new feature presents dynamic and interactive weather elements on the lock screen. Hovering over the weather information on the lock screen will show more information. If you tap or click the weather card and then unlock your PC, you'll be taken straight to MSN weather.

While the feature isn't exactly the same as the once-planned Home Hub on Windows, there are some similarities. The new weather experience is dynamic, even when your PC is locked, and it shows you information at a glance.

Features removed from Windows 11

Starting with Build 26020, WordPad and the People app will not be on your PC after performing a clean install. Both of these apps are on the way out, so it's not surprising to see this change. WordPad has been deprecated and will not be reinstallable after a clean install.

The Steps Recorder will be removed in future versions of Windows. Also starting with Build 26020, Windows will show a banner notification to alternative options.

Build 23612 change log

Richer weather experience on the lock screen

We are introducing a richer weather experience to your lock screen. This includes dynamic, interactive weather updates. So, as you hover over the weather experience on your lock screen, you will see more information. When you tap or click on the weather card and sign in, Microsoft Edge opens with the full forecast in MSN Weather. If you already use Weather under Settings > Personalization > Lock screen > Lock screen status, there is nothing for you to do. Also, this new experience will be on by default. Should you not want to see this experience, you can change your lock screen status to “None.” This rich weather experience is available when you lock your screen no matter which personalization option you select (Windows spotlight, Picture, or Slideshow).

Extended languages, multi-display support, and custom commands for voice access

New languages under settings on the voice access bar.

Extended language support: We have extended voice access to support other languages such as French (France), French (Canada), German, Spanish (Spain) and Spanish (Mexico).

When voice access is turned on for the first time, you will be prompted to download a speech model to enable on-device recognition of voice data. In case voice access does not find a speech model matching your display language, you can still choose to proceed ahead to use voice access in English (United States).

You can always switch to a different language by navigating to Settings > Language on the voice access bar.

Multi-display support: You can now use all voice access features on multiple displays, including number and grid overlays which were previously unavailable on any display other than the primary one.

The grid overlay feature has been further developed to allow you to not only interact with the screen you are currently using, but also quickly switch to another display. You can also use the drag and drop feature to move files, apps, and documents from one display to another.

Use mouse grid command to move your mouse to a specific point on a specific display.New voice shortcuts tab for creating custom commands in voice access.Creating a new custom command to use in voice access.Select one or multiple actions for a custom command in voice access.

After invoking the grid overlay, use to quickly shift to focus to another display. You can use either the alphabet or NATO phonetic in your command; for example, “B” or “Bravo” would both be valid as shown in the above screenshot.

You can also use the accelerated command “mouse grid ..” to quickly move your mouse to a specific point on a specific display. In this case we used “mousegrid A 114” as shown in the above screenshot.

Voice shortcuts: We are introducing voice shortcuts or custom commands to enable you to create your very own command. This is currently available if you use voice access in English.

Creating commands that map to single action, such as opening a URL, or a series of actions performed in sequence, is easy. To get started, say “what can I say” and click on the “Voice shortcuts” tab on the left panel, or use the command “show voice shortcuts” to directly launch the voice shortcuts page. Then, click on the Create Command button to begin the process.

Create a command by using either voice or any other input modality. Give it a name, select one or multiple actions, fill in the necessary information and then click “Create”. Your command is now ready to be used.

You can view all the voice shortcuts you have created either from the command help page or by using the command “show voice shortcuts”.

Build 26020 change log

Natural Voices Previews in Narrator

We are introducing previews for natural voices of 10 new locales launched in September 2023. As a reminder, those natural voices include Chinese, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), Japanese, English (UK), French, Portuguese, English (India),German and Korean.

These previews will allow the users to listen to the natural voices before downloading the voice model. Natural Narrator voices use modern, on-device text to speech and once downloaded are supported without an internet connection. Please note to listen to the previews, an internet connection is required.

To use one of the natural voices, add it to your PC by following these steps:

Open Narrator Settings by pressing the WIN + CTRL + N hotkey.

Under Narrator’s voice, select the Add button next to Add natural voices.

Select the voice you want to install. You can install all voices, but you must install them separately.

The preview will play automatically once you navigate through the list.

If you like the preview , click on “Download and Install”. The new voice will be downloaded and ready for use in a few minutes, depending on your internet download speed.

When the new voice has downloaded, in Narrator settings select your preferred voice from the drop-down menu in Narrator’s voice > Choose a voice.

Changes and Improvements