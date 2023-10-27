This Windows 11 feature is so experimental that's it's limited even among Insiders

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 23575 is available for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The update includes an experimental feature that groups newly installed apps together into a folder within the recommended section of Start.

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 23575 to the Dev Channel to close out the week. The update is small, though not as miniscule as what may have been the smallest Windows update ever. Build 23575 has a new feature that groups together recently added apps into a folder within the Recommended section of Start. The feature will only appear for some Insiders in the Dev Channel since Microsoft is only trying it out.

A change log for the build lists everything that's new:

Windows 11 Build 23575: Changes & Improvements

Start menu

We’re trying out grouping recently added apps on your PC into a folder under the Recommended section of Start with some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Windows 11 Build 23575: Fixes

General

Fixed an issue which was causing certain games to fail to launch with a 0x1 error in the last 2 Dev Channel flights.

Copilot in Windows

Fixed an issue causing some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel using the Home edition of Windows 11 Insider Preview builds to find Copilot in Windows has disappeared from the taskbar.

File Explorer

Fixed an issue where hovering over the first picture in Gallery would make a tooltip appear that would never dismiss.

Fixed an issue where closing File Explorer could cause an explorer.exe crash sometimes.

Did some work to improve the performance of opening the context menu.

Fixed an issue where the second time you opened dropdown menus in File Explorer, you wouldn’t be able to scroll it with touch.

Settings

Fixed an issue where Settings Home might show a prompt to sign into your Microsoft account, and fail to sign in if you tried to use it, even though Settings itself showed you were already signed in.

Task Manager