Is this the smallest Windows 11 update ever?

What you need to know

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 22631.2506 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel this week.

The update contains just a single change, and that change is rather small.

Within the All apps section of the Start menu, Windows 11 components show a "system" label after the update is installed.

Windows Insiders have a small update to grab if they're in the Release Preview Channel. It may well be the smallest Insider update I've ever seen. Not only does it include just a single change, that change itself is rather tiny. Microsoft shared the release notes, or rather release note, for Windows 11 Build 22631.2506 recently.

"Under All apps in the Start menu, Windows 11 system components will now show a “system” label," reads the change log. There aren't any fixes or improvements that ship with the update. Builds sent to the Release Preview Channel are often small. Since it's the most stable Insider channel, Microsoft often releases a lot of changes at once rather than trickling things out, which is more common for the Canary and Dev channels.

Windows 12 teases and hints

If you're reading about a single change in a Release Preview build of Windows 11, it's safe to say you're enthusiastic about tech. A much more interesting story in the world of Windows is the continued teasing of Windows 12 by Microsoft.

Alongside Qualcomm unveiling the Snapdragon X Elite, Microsoft took the stage to discuss the future of Windows. There weren't any specific mentions of "Windows 12," but both CEO Satya Nadella and CVP Windows + Devices Pavan Davuluri teased features that are in the works for Windows. Based on their comments, here are three things on the way in the next version of Windows:

The next version of Windows will have context aware AI integration.

Many AI features and apps will utilize hybrid computing.

AI will enable new UI experiences not previously feasible.

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden went through all relevant comments from the executives and discussed Windows 12 in more detail.