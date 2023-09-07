This Windows 11 inking feature needs more time in the oven

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped a pair of Windows 11 Insider builds to the Beta Channel recently.

The update disables the option to ink directly within edit fields because the feature has some bugs to fix.

Windows 11 Build 22631.2271 has new features on by default, while Build 22621.2271 has new features switched off.

Back in July, Microsoft rolled out a large Windows 11 Insider update to the Beta Channel. That build included an improved File Explorer, support for Dynamic Lighting, and a new feature for Windows Ink. But now, Insiders in the Beta Channel will have to wait a bit longer to test out the ability to ink within edit fields.

For the last couple of months, Beta Channel Insiders have been able to use a stylus to write within text boxes, making it easier to input text through handwriting. But with the rollout of Windows 11 Build 22631.2271, that feature has been disabled. Microsoft explained in the release notes for the update that the option has been temporarily disabled while the company works on some bugs.

Presumably, Microsoft will have the inking feature enabled when it rolls out the Windows 11 2023 Update.

Here's everything that's changed, improved, and fixed in the update:

Build 22631.2271: Changes & Improvements

Windows Ink

The Windows Ink improvements introduced with Build 22631.2050 that enabled inking directly onto edit fields is being temporarily disabled for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel while we fix some bugs impacting the usability of this experience.

Build 22631.2271: Fixes

File Explorer

Fixed an issue where the progress wheel in the tab would get stuck showing that File Explorer was loading a folder when the loading had already finished.

Fixed an issue where rapidly opening two File Explorer windows might make explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue which could make explorer.exe crash when navigating away from Home.

Fixed an issue where trying to open Gallery after new images had been added might result in a crash.

Made a few more fixes to help improve File Explorer launch performance, including fixing a leak which would impact performance over time.

Fixed an issue where File Explorer sorting changes wouldn’t persist in folders after you navigated away and back.

Fixed an issue which could cause the icons in File Explorer tabs to be incorrect.

Windows Copilot

Fixed an issue that was causing the Windows Copilot icon in the taskbar to be flipped backwards for right-to-left languages.

Input

Fixed a high hitting tabtip.exe crash that may have impacted the ability to type in the last couple flights.

Settings

Fixed an issue where switching search to be an icon in Taskbar Settings could cause explorer.exe to crash.

Dev Drive

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to paste a folder path to mount into the dialog when creating a new Dev Drive.

Task Manager

Fixed an issue that could cause Task Manager to crash when using the end task option in the Details page recent builds.

HDR Wallpaper

Fixed a sporadic explorer.exe crash related to the use of an HDR wallpaper.

Other

Fixed an issue where trying to take window mode screenshots was taking screenshots of the entire screen instead of the app in focus for some Insiders.

Windows Insiders in all channels running version 22308.1401.x.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out:

New Game Pass page: Explore and subscribe to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate through our new dedicated page. With the new experience, you can learn about Game Pass benefits, such as exclusive games, deals, free perks, EA Play, and more. It’s also easier to discover, jump in, and play your next favorite game, including Day One games, new games on Game Pass, Bethesda games, and more.