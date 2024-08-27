Upcoming Windows 11 update will let you silence another type of notification

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Build 22635.4082 to Insiders in the Beta Channel recently.

The update adds the ability to turn off suggestions for disabling notifications from certain apps.

Updating to the latest Insider build also moves the media controls on the lock screen to the lower bottom center of your screen when media is playing.

Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel have an update to install. Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Build 22635.4082 recently, bringing a few changes to how the operating system behaves. Those in the Beta Channel are now split into two groups. Insiders can elect to be the first to receive features rolled out gradually to the channel or choose to wait a bit longer as the features are refined.

Build 22635.4082 adds the option to turn off suggestions to disable notifications for certain apps. When presented with the choice to disable notifications, users can click the "..." icon to do so. The same option can also be used through the Settings app.

It's a bit funny that there's now a way to hide a notification that's job is to hide notifications. But if you want your apps to show notifications, having to see a suggestion about disabling notifications could be a tad irritating.

Microsoft also changed where media controls appear on the lock screen with this build. I you have media playing, the controls will appear in the lower bottom center of the lock screen.

Windows 11 already has several ways to customize the lock screen, but Microsoft is working to refine the experience. Last month, the tech giant rolled out a new "Weather and more" widget to the lock screen.

As a reminder, the Beta Channel flights builds based on Windows 11 version 23H2 right now. If you'd like to see Windows 11 version 24H2 in action, you need to enroll in a different ring or check out our guide on Windows 11 version 24H2.

Below are all the changes and improvements, as listed by Microsoft.

Windows 11 Build 22635.4082: Changes & Improvements

Notifications

If desired, there’s now an option to turn off the suggestions to disable notifications from certain apps. You can now press the “…” within the notification to disable the notification, as you can with other notifications, or you can go to the list of notification senders in Settings > System > Notifications and turn it off from there (called “Notification Suggestions” in the list). Note – this entry will only appear in the senders list after you have received one.

Lock screen

We have updated the Lock screen so that the media controls will now show at the lower bottom center of the Lock screen now when media is being played.

Settings

We’ve designed the settings page for Delivery Optimization under Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization to match the Windows 11 design principles.

Windows 11 Build 22635.4082: Fixes

Taskbar & System Tray

Fixed an issue causing explorer.exe to crash for some Insiders when closing apps from the taskbar in the latest flights.

Start menu

Fixed an issue causing the Start menu to crash on launch in the last few flights for some Insiders.

Other