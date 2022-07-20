Watch our senior editor Zac Bowden chat about the future of Windows on Windows Weekly

What you need to know

There's always news in the world of Windows, meaning there's always stuff for Windows experts to discuss. Our senior editor Zac Bowden will jump onto the next episode of Windows Weekly later today. The live stream kicks off at 2 PM ET on July 20, 2022. If you can't watch the show live, you'll be able to watch it or listen to it on demand in the future.

Windows Weekly host Mary Jo Foley teased the number 12 as a key talking point of today's show. Some have speculated that Microsoft may call the next major update to its operating system "Windows 12," which is likely what Foley was alluding to.

you can be pretty sure this episode will feature the No. 12

We recently reported that Microsoft will move to a new development cycle for major Windows releases. The company will ship major versions of Windows every three years, with the next release currently set for 2024. Assuming that date sticks, the next major version of Windows would come out three years after the launch of Windows 11.

While this news represents a major shift in Microsoft's strategy for Windows, it's important to note that Bowden did not comment on the names of any future Windows releases.

In addition to talking about the future of Windows, you can expect Bowden and the Windows Weekly crew to talk about the latest trending stories in tech and the heatwave in the UK.

You can find links to the live stream and on-demand episodes on the Windows Weekly page from This Week in Tech.