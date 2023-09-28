Windows 11 2023 update with Copilot common problems and fixes

The Windows 11 September 2023 Update is now rolling out to compatible desktops, laptops, and tablets, and even though the latest release is based on the same file system as the previous version, there are chances of potential problems during and after the update, especially for those doing an in-place upgrade or clean installation.

Although the newest feature update for Windows 11 is available through the "Windows Update" settings as an enablement package that doesn't require reinstallation, every release includes new code that can cause unwanted problems.

In addition, in some scenarios, such as a clean install or in-place upgrade using the ISO file or USB bootable media, the upgrade will require complete reinstallation, which can produce other problems not tied to the new version. For instance, the installation may fail due to driver issues, incompatible apps, custom configuration, or hardware problems.

This how-to guide includes troubleshooting steps to resolve problems during and after the upgrade.

When updating, it's possible to encounter two types of issues. For example, you may stumble upon issues during and after the upgrade that are not specific to the new version of the operating system, and there are those bugs that originate due to code changes in the latest release. For example, hardware and software compatibility issues that cause the installation to fail or issues related to drivers, security software, etc.

This guide is meant for Windows 11 devices, whether you upgrade through Windows Update or using an installation media, but most instructions will also apply to Windows 10 machines.

The best way to download and install the Windows 11 2023 Update is through Windows Update, especially on devices running version 22H2. However, sometimes, this option doesn't work as expected.

Windows Update troubleshooter

To resolve common issues with the Windows Update option, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Troubleshoot page on the right side. Click the Other troubleshooters setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Run button for the "Windows Update" troubleshooter.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the "Apply this fix" option (if applicable).

option (if applicable). Continue with the on-screen directions (if applicable).

Click the Close button.

button. Restart the computer.

Once you complete the steps, the troubleshooter will automatically detect and apply common fixes. However, in some cases, you will see the option to apply the fix manually.

If you get the error code 0xc1900223, it indicates that the system has a problem downloading the update. In this case, you can try checking for updates at a different time.

Error code 0x80073712

The error code 0x80073712 indicates that one or more installation files could be damaged or missing.

You can fix this problem by removing the temporary files and the update files from Windows Update with these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Storage page on the right side. Click the Temporary files setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Clear the current selections.

Check the "Temporary Windows Installation files" or "Windows Setup temporary files" item.

or item. Click the Remove files button.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, the system will download the installation files again to upgrade to the 2023 Update.

If the problem continues, you could use the Installation Assistant or ISO file to upgrade, but consider that these methods will trigger a full reinstallation.

Fix server connection

If the laptop cannot connect to the servers to download updates, it's typically a problem with a VPN connection. You can disconnect the device from the VPN server and then try to download version 23H2.

Error code 0x800F0922

The error code 0x800F0922 indicates that the device can't connect to the download servers. On the other hand, it could also mean that the reserved partition doesn't have enough space.

Fix Windows 11 Setup problems

As you proceed with the upgrade process through the Installation Assistant, ISO file, or another supported method, sometimes the setup will get stuck with error code 0x8007042B or 0x800700B7 because of some other background process.

If this is the case, you have at least three options. For instance, you can use Task Manager to find and close the process, perform a clean boot of Windows 11, or temporarily remove the apps causing the conflict. Typically, the problem lies in one of the security apps, such as antivirus.

Task Manager close processes

To terminate a process through the Task Manager, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Task Manager and click the top result to open the app. Click the More details button (if applicable). Select the conflicting app or process. Click the End task button.

(Image credit: Future)

You may need to repeat the steps to terminate other processes. Once you complete the steps, you can proceed with the upgrade again.

Uninstall apps

To remove an app, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Apps. Click the Installed apps page on the right side. Click the menu button for the app and select the Uninstall button. Click the Uninstall button again.

(Image credit: Future)

You may need to repeat the instructions to remove other apps. After you complete the steps, you can continue with the installation of the Windows 11 2023 Update.

Fix USB media problems

In the case that you plan to install the Windows 11 2023 Update with a USB bootable media, but the setup fails, it could be that one or more files are missing or damaged. You can quickly resolve this issue by recreating the installation media.

To create a USB flash drive to install the Windows 11 2023 Update, use these steps:

Open Microsoft download page. Under the "Create Windows 11 installation media" section, click the Download Now button. Double-click the MediaCrationToolW11.exe file to launch the tool. Click the Accept button. Click the Next button.

(Image credit: Future)

Select the USB flash drive option from the list.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Next button. Select the USB flash drive from the list.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Next button. Click the Finish button.

If the installation fails again, on File Explorer, mount the ISO file and start the setup one more time.

Fix Installation Assistant problems

When the Installation Assistant is not working, the problem is usually networking-related, which you can troubleshoot with these steps:

Close the Installation Assistant, disconnect the network cable, or disconnect the device from the wireless network. Wait sixty seconds, reconnect the network adapter, and restart the tool.

Restart your device, relaunch the Installation Assistant tool, and continue with the upgrade.

If the tool isn't working, consider mounting the ISO file on File Explorer or creating a USB flash drive to upgrade the system.

Fix error code 0XC1900101

The error codes with 0xC1900101 or 0x80090011 signal an issue during the upgrade process. Also, the error 0xC1900101 can appear with different variants:

0xC1900101 - 0x2000c

0xC1900101 - 0x20017

0xC1900101 - 0x30017

0xC1900101 - 0x30018

0xC1900101 - 0x3000D

0xC1900101 - 0x4000D

0xC1900101 - 0x40017

When this appears, you can try a number of troubleshooting steps as outlined below.

Cleanup storage space

The system needs at least 20GB of available storage when applying a feature update. If the system runs out of space during the upgrade, you will see one of the errors above.

In this case, you can use this guide to find the best tips to free up storage space on your computer.

Disconnect devices

Disconnect any peripherals (such as external drives, printers, Bluetooth devices, USB devices, and cameras) from your desktop, laptop, or tablet to minimize the chances of problems during the Windows 11 September 2023 Update installation.

Once the installation is complete, you can reconnect the devices one at a time.

Uninstall apps

If the problem is a security application, you'll probably notice one of the 0xC1900101 0x20017 or 0xC1900101 0x30017 error codes.

You can fix this issue by temporarily uninstalling the antivirus, anti-spyware, or other security applications.

To temporarily remove security software, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Apps. Click the Installed apps page on the right side. Click the menu button for the app and select the Uninstall button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Uninstall button again. Continue with the on-screen directions (if applicable).

Once you complete the steps, you can proceed with the installation one more time. After the process, you may reinstall the apps.

Update drivers

If the issue is related to a device driver, you may see the error code that starts with 0xC1900101 or 0x80090011. Updating the driver may resolve the issue.

Always use the manufacturer's instructions when updating a device driver. However, if you can't find them, refer to these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Windows Update. Click the Advanced options page on the right side. Under the "Additional options" section, click the Optional updates setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Select the available driver update. Click the "Download and install" button.

After you complete the steps, the installation of version 23H2 should apply without problems.

Repair setup

An error code with 0xC1900101 might also mean an issue with the current installation. To fix the setup, you can use the Deployment Servicing and Management (DISM) and the System File Checker (SFC) tools. (In that order.)

To fix system problems with DISM and SFC, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Command Prompt, right-click the top result, and select the Run as administrator option. Type the following command and press Enter: dism /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth Type the following command to repair the installation and press Enter: SFC /scannow

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, the DISM utility will repair the files of the local image containing the system files, and the SFC utility will use the system files in the image to fix the current installation.

This guide walks you through how to use the tools to repair the installation in more detail.

Repair installation drive

It's also possible to use the CHKDSK tool to repair logical and specific physical errors on the installation drive.

To repair the hard drive with the CHKDSK tool on Windows, use these steps:

Open Start .

. Search for Command Prompt , right-click the top result, and select the Run as administrator option.

, right-click the top result, and select the option. Type the following command and press Enter : chkdsk/f c:

: Type Y and press Enter to schedule a scan.

and press to schedule a scan. Restart the computer.

Once you complete the steps, the computer will boot into the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) to run the tool and repair the hard drive.

Clean install

If you're still dealing with the same problem, consider doing a clean installation to upgrade to version 23H2.

Fix error code 0X80070002 0X20009

When using the ISO file or a USB bootable media to upgrade, you may come across the error code 0x80070002 0x20009. This happens if the installation wizard can't find one or more setup files.

Disconnecting the external drives, except the USB bootable media, can resolve the issue. (You may need to restart the process after disconnecting the peripheral.)

Fix error code 0x80070070

The error codes 0x80070070 – 0x50011, 0x80070070 – 0x50012, or 0x80070070 – 0x60000 show that the computer does not have enough space to continue the installation. Using the storage settings to free up space can resolve the problem.

To free up space on your desktop, laptop, or tablet, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Storage page on the right side. Click the Temporary files setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Check the items to clear from the hard drive.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick note: When selecting the items, do not choose the "Windows Setup temporary files" or "Windows ESD installation files" options, since these are the upgrade files.

Click the Remove files button.

After completing the steps, upgrade to the Windows 11 September 2023 update with Copilot.

Alternatively, you can get around the storage problem by connecting an empty USB flash drive with at least 16GB of available storage that the setup can use for temporary storage.

Fix error code 0x800F0923

The error code 0x800F0923 indicates a compatibility problem with an application or driver.

The graphics driver usually causes this problem, but it could be an issue with many applications, such as outdated programs, old drivers, or third-party antivirus.

Sometimes, the Windows 11 Setup will describe the issue. The best way to deal with a driver is to update it. If the manufacturer doesn't have an updated version of the driver, you can download the latest beta release (if applicable).

Alternatively, you can uninstall the driver to proceed with the installation. However, if this is a known issue, it's best to wait until a permanent fix is available and then upgrade.

Uninstall driver

To uninstall a device driver on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Device Manager, and click the top result to open the app. Expand the branch with the device having issues. Right-click the component and select the Uninstall device option.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Uninstall button again.

After completing the steps, the Windows 11 2023 Update should install without problems.

Uninstall app

Also, you can remove the app to fix error codes 0x800F0923 and 0xC1900208 – 0x4000C.

To remove an app on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Apps. Click the Installed apps page on the right side. Click the menu button for the app and select the Uninstall button. Click the Uninstall button again.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, you can continue with the 2023 Update setup.

Fix error code 0x80300024

When there is a problem with the target drive, partition, or volume, you will probably see the error 0x80300024.

If you're dealing with this error, try disconnecting all unnecessary drives if the computer has multiple drives. If the partition doesn't have at least 64GB of space, or it has errors, delete the partition and let the setup restructure the volumes.

In the case that the problem persists, then the hard drive may be damaged.

Fix problems completing installation

When upgrading from an older release of Windows 11, you may also see two unclear messages:

Error: We couldn't complete the updates. Undoing changes. Don't turn off your computer. Error: Failure configuring Windows Updates. Reverting changes.

If you receive one of these messages, you will have to check the Windows Update settings to determine the error code, which you must use to find a possible solution.

To retrieve the error code blocking the installation of the Windows 11 2022 Update, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Windows Update. Under the "More options" section, click the Update history setting. Confirm the error code under the update that failed to install. Copy the code and research online for a possible solution.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, you can find details about the problem and instructions to resolve it.

If the Windows 11 2023 Update is causing problems, you can roll back to the previous version.

Remove update

To uninstall the Windows 11 version 23H2 from version 22H2, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Windows Update. Click the Update history page on the right side.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Related settings" section, click the Uninstall updates setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Uninstall option for the Windows 11 version 23H2 update.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, the device will revert to the previous version.

Remove feature update

To uninstall the Windows 11 September 2023 Update with Copilot after an in-place upgrade, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Recovery page on the right side. Under the "Recovery options" section, click the Go back button in the "Previous version of Windows" settings.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick note: If the option is unavailable, you may need to use the reinstallation process outlined below.

Select any of the reasons available. Click the Next button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the No, thanks button. Click the Next button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Next button again. Click the Go back to earlier build button.

(Image credit: Future)

After completing the steps, the system will roll back to the previous version.

Fix networking problems

When upgrading to a new version of Windows 11, there's always a chance of issues with networking, especially with Wi-Fi networks.

Although networking problems can happen due to many factors like drivers, settings, wireless signal, cable, switch, router, and Internet Service Provider (ISP), it could also be a bug with the feature update.

If this is the case, you can fix this problem using the network troubleshooter or the network reset feature.

Network troubleshooter

To fix network adapter problems after upgrading to Windows 11 version 23H2, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Troubleshoot page on the right side. Click the Other troubleshooters setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Under the "Other" section, click the Run button for the "Network and Internet." Continue with the on-screen directions (if applicable).

(Image credit: Future)

Once you complete the steps, the device should be able to connect to the network as usual.

Network reset

To reset network adapters on Windows 11 to their default settings, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Network & internet. Click the Advanced network settings page on the right side. Under the "More settings" section, click the Network reset setting.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Reset now button. Click the Yes button.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, the system will reinstall all the adapters and restore the default settings connected to your computer.

Fix unsupported hardware problems

If you plan to upgrade a device with older hardware (for example, a computer running Windows 10) using the USB bootable media or ISO file, you may get the "Error this PC doesn't currently meet Windows 11 system requirements" message.

In this case, the setup wizard will show you the compatibility problems, which usually involve TPM and Secure Boot or the processor isn't supported.

The error codes 0xC1900200 – 0x20008 and 0xC1900202 – 0x20008 will also appear if the computer doesn't meet the minimum requirements for version 23H2.

Enable TPM and Secure Boot

If the computer supports TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, enable these features in the UEFI firmware of the motherboard. Here's how:

Open Settings. Click on Update & Security. Click on Recovery. Under the "Advanced startup" section, click the Restart now button. Click the Restart now button again.

(Image credit: Future)

Click on Troubleshoot. Click on Advanced options. Click the "UEFI Firmware Settings" option.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Restart button. Open the security or boot settings and enable TPM 2.0 (if applicable). Enable Secure Boot (if applicable).

(Image credit: Future)

The feature may be available in the processor for motherboards that don't have a TPM chip. For instance, on AMD processors, the feature will appear as "fTPM" or "AMD fTPM switch," and on Intel processors as "PPT."

Windows 11 2023 Update requirements

The minimum hardware requirements to install the Windows 11 September 2023 update are the same as in previous releases:

Processor: 1GHz or faster CPU or System on a Chip (SoC) with two or more cores.

1GHz or faster CPU or System on a Chip (SoC) with two or more cores. Memory: 4GB.

4GB. Storage: 64GB or larger.

64GB or larger. System firmware: UEFI with Secure Boot enabled.

UEFI with Secure Boot enabled. Graphics: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.

Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver. TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0. Display resolution: High definition (720p) display greater than 9 inches diagonally, 8 bits per color channel.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: