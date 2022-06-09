Windows 11 22H2 update accidentally being offered to unsupported PCs, confirms Microsoft

What you need to know

Windows 11 version 22H2 recently became available for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

A bug caused the update to accidentally be offered to some unsupported PCs.

Microsoft confirmed the issue and is working on a fix.

The minimum requirements for Windows 11 have not changed.

Microsoft recently made Windows 11 version 22H2 available to Insiders in the Release Preview Channels. Those in the Windows Insider Program for Business and anyone in the Release Preview Channel had the option to install the update. Unfortunately, the update was also presented as an option for people with PCs that did not meet the minimum requirements of Windows 11.

First flagged up on Reddit, the option to update to Windows 11 version 22H2 on an unsupported PC drew enough attention to warrant a response from Microsoft. The Windows Insider Program Twitter account confirmed that a bug caused the update to be made available to PCs that were never intended to receive it.

It's a bug and the right team is investigating it. Thanks for notifying.June 8, 2022 See more

The Windows Insider Program Twitter account also confirmed that the requirements for Windows 11 have not changed.

The requirements have not changed. We're looking into the scenario. Thank you for sharing!June 8, 2022 See more

Windows 11 version 22H" is the next major release of Windows. It includes several new features, including app folders in the Start menu, a resizable pinned area in the Start menu, and drag and drop support on the Taskbar. It also has new features for accessibility, a new Task Manager app, and improved integration between OneDrive and the File Explorer. Our senior editor Zac Bowden has a complete guide on everything we know about Windows 11 version 22H2.

If your PC meets the requirements of the latest version of Microsoft's OS, you can follow our guide on how to get Windows 11 version 22H2 before anyone else. If your PC doesn't meet the requirements of Windows 11, you should hold off on updating your PC, even if Windows 11 version 22H2 is offered as an option.