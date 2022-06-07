Windows 11 version 22H2 now available through Release Preview Channel

What you need to know

Windows 11 version 22H2 is now available through the Release Preview Channel for Windows Insider Program for Business participants.

The build is also available for anyone in the Release Preview Channel through the "seeker" experience in Windows Update.

Windows 11 version 22H2 is the next major version of Windows, and it includes several new features and improvements.

Microsoft just made Windows 11 version 22H2 available through the Release Preview Channel. Specifically, Windows Insiders can now grab Windows 11 Build 22621. Both participants of the Windows Insider Program for Business and anyone in the Release Preview Channel can grab the latest build, though how those users get the update differs.

Business devices that have been configured through Microsoft Intune or through Group Policy will automatically be offered Windows 11 version 22H2 as an optional update, assuming that the PC meets the requirements of the OS. Other insiders will have to use the "seeker" experience in Windows Update to get the build.

What the 22H2 update will look like if your Insider PC is eligible. (Image credit: Future)

Below is Microsoft's definition of a commercial device from its blog post about the update:

"Note: We consider a device a commercial device if it is not running the Windows 11 Home edition AND is being managed by an IT administrator (whether via Microsoft Endpoint Manager or other management solution) or has a volume license key or commercial ID or is joined to a domain."

Our senior editor has a piece breaking down everything we know about Windows 11 version 22H2. Here's a quick breakdown of the biggest changes that the update brings:

App folders in Start menu

Resizable pinned area in Start menu

Drag and Drop on the Taskbar

Focus Assist integration with Notification Center

New "spotlight" wallpaper feature

New Voice Access accessibility feature

New Live Captions accessibility feature

New gestures and animations for touch users

New snap layouts bar when moving app windows

New Task Manager app

Better OneDrive integration with File Explorer

Numerous UI improvements and consistency updates

After a person updates their PC to Windows 11 version 22H2, they'll continue to get servicing updates through Windows Update each month. These are often called Patch Tuesday updates.