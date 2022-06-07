Windows 11 version 22H2 now available through Release Preview Channel
By Sean Endicott published
Insiders can now grab Windows 11 version 22H2, including those in the Windows Insider Program for Business.
What you need to know
- Windows 11 version 22H2 is now available through the Release Preview Channel for Windows Insider Program for Business participants.
- The build is also available for anyone in the Release Preview Channel through the "seeker" experience in Windows Update.
- Windows 11 version 22H2 is the next major version of Windows, and it includes several new features and improvements.
Microsoft just made Windows 11 version 22H2 available through the Release Preview Channel. Specifically, Windows Insiders can now grab Windows 11 Build 22621. Both participants of the Windows Insider Program for Business and anyone in the Release Preview Channel can grab the latest build, though how those users get the update differs.
Business devices that have been configured through Microsoft Intune or through Group Policy will automatically be offered Windows 11 version 22H2 as an optional update, assuming that the PC meets the requirements of the OS. Other insiders will have to use the "seeker" experience in Windows Update to get the build.
Below is Microsoft's definition of a commercial device from its blog post about the update:
"Note: We consider a device a commercial device if it is not running the Windows 11 Home edition AND is being managed by an IT administrator (whether via Microsoft Endpoint Manager or other management solution) or has a volume license key or commercial ID or is joined to a domain."
Our senior editor has a piece breaking down everything we know about Windows 11 version 22H2. Here's a quick breakdown of the biggest changes that the update brings:
- App folders in Start menu
- Resizable pinned area in Start menu
- Drag and Drop on the Taskbar
- Focus Assist integration with Notification Center
- New "spotlight" wallpaper feature
- New Voice Access accessibility feature
- New Live Captions accessibility feature
- New gestures and animations for touch users
- New snap layouts bar when moving app windows
- New Task Manager app
- Better OneDrive integration with File Explorer
- Numerous UI improvements and consistency updates
After a person updates their PC to Windows 11 version 22H2, they'll continue to get servicing updates through Windows Update each month. These are often called Patch Tuesday updates.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.