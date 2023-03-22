Windows 11 adds new USB4 Settings page for Insiders to help manage peripherals

What you need to know

Microsoft recently rolled out Windows 11 Insider Build 23419 to the Dev Channel. The build includes a new USB4 page within the Settings app and a new developer tool for collecting live kernel memory dumps. Insiders already in the Dev Channel can grab the build through Windows Update. It's also possible to obtain an ISO from Microsoft (opens in new tab).

Microsoft recently announced major changes to the Dev Channel for Insiders. The newly announced Canary Channel is for more experimental code that tests items for the next major version of Windows. The Dev Channel is for in-development features for Windows 11. Today's build is in the Dev Channel, so it's for in-development features.

Here's everything that's new, as listed by Microsoft. Note that the text below is all from Microsoft's blog post about the build:

Create live kernel memory dumps in Task Manager

We are introducing a set of new developer-focused features in Task Manager to aid the collection of live kernel memory dumps (LKDs). This is in addition to the existing “Memory dump” for user mode processes. The goal of kernel live dump is to gather data to troubleshoot an abnormal situation but allow the OS to continue operation. This reduces downtime when compared to a bug check for “non-fatal” but high-impact failures and hangs. Click here (opens in new tab) for more info on live kernel dumps.

To capture a live kernel memory dump (LKD), go to the Details page in Task Manager, right-click on the System process and the context menu should light up to show “Create live kernel memory dump file” to capture a Full live kernel or Kernel stack memory dumps.

The dumps will be written to a fixed location:

%LocalAppData%\Microsoft\Windows\TaskManager\LiveKernelDumps

You can also go to the Task Manager Settings page to view/edit the settings for live kernel memory dumps.

USB4 Settings Page

We are adding a USB4 hubs and devices Settings page for users under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > USB > USB4 Hubs and Devices. USB4 enables new productivity scenarios for docking, high performance peripherals, displays and charging. The USB4 settings page provides information about the system’s USB4 capabilities and attached peripherals on a USB4 capable system. These insights are meant to assist with troubleshooting in case users need support from their device manufacturer (OEM) or system administrator. The features provided by this page are:

View the tree of connected USB4 hubs and devices.

View attributes and capabilities associated with the USB4 domain.

Copy the details into the clipboard so it can be shared with customer support or system administrators for troubleshooting.

If the system does not support USB4 with the Microsoft USB4 Connection Manager, this page will not be displayed.

To confirm whether your system is USB4 capable or not, check for “USB4 Host Router” populating in the Device Manager.

Cloud Suggestion in Simplified Chinese IME

Simplified Chinese IME candidate window with a word suggestion from Bing at the second place.Bing search suggestions expanded from IME candidate window.

We are trying out some changes that will allow you to easily type popular words in Simplified Chinese. The changes include an improved cloud suggestion and integrated search suggestion. The cloud suggestion adds the most relevant word from Bing to the IME candidate window. We’ve updated the back-end logic so that we can provide better, fresh suggestions.

The integrated search suggestion gives you additional suggestions that are similar to what you see in Bing search page. You can either insert a suggestion as text or search it directly in Bing.

To turn on these features, select a chevron button at the right end of the IME candidate window. You’ll find Turn on button.