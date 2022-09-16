Windows 11 Build 22000.1041 rolls out to Release Preview Channel Insiders, adds dynamic Widgets content

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released Windows 11 Insider Build 22000.1041 to the Release Preview Channel.

The build adds dynamic Widgets content to the taskbar with notification badges.

The update also brings a long list of changes and fixes.

Windows 11 Insider in the Release Preview Channel have a new update to install. Microsoft just released Windows 11 Build 22000.1041, which includes a couple of new features and plenty of fixes. The most notable change is the addition of more dynamic Widgets content in the taskbar. Now, PCs will display more information about what trigged a notification badge when people open the Widgets board.

Here's everything that's new and all of the fixes, as outlined by Microsoft:

Windows 11 Build 22000.1041: What's new

New! We introduced WebAuthn redirection. It lets you authenticate in apps and on websites without a password when you use Remote Desktop. Then, you can use Windows Hello or security devices, such as Fast Identity Online 2.0 (FIDO2) keys.

We added more dynamic Widgets content to your taskbar with notification badging. When you open the Widgets board, a banner appears at the top of the board. It provides more information about what triggered the notification badge.

Windows 11 Build 22000.1041: Fixes