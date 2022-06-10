Windows 11 Insider Build 25136 hands-on video: Tabbed File Explorer, dynamic widgets content, and more

What you need to know

Microsoft just released Windows 11 Build 25136 to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The build includes tabs in File Explorer, dynamic widgets content on the taskbar, and an improved navigation experience within File Explorer.

Some of the features are in a controlled rollout, so they won't be available to all Dev Channel Insiders.

Here are the highlights from the build, as listed by Microsoft:

"We have begun rolling out File Explorer tabs and navigation updates to Windows Insiders. Details below. We have also begun rolling out an update for Widgets that will show dynamic content on the taskbar.

As always, this build includes a good set of fixes that improve the overall experience for Windows Insiders on the latest preview builds.

We added one new known issue and still have a set of others – be sure to read the known issues below.

We have Notepad and Media Player updates rolling out to Windows Insiders – see this blog post for details."

You can read the complete list of changes, fixes, and improvements in Microsoft's blog post about the build.

Tabs have been a highly requested feature for File Explorer for several years. The title bar of File Explorer now shows tabs for navigation, much like Microsoft Edge and several other popular applications.

In the latest build, Windows 11 shows dynamic content from widgets in the taskbar. For example, stock updates and weather information will show in the corner of your screen. You can then click on the content to see more information through respective widgets.

Note that some of the features in this build, such as tabs in File Explorer and dynamic widget content, are part of controlled rollouts. That means that even if you're a Dev Channel Insider, you may not have access to the features at this time.

Our senior editor Zac Bowden runs through all of the new features in his most recent hands-on video.