Windows 11 Snipping Tool will finally support screen recording

What you need to know

Microsoft recently began testing support for screen recording through the Snipping Tool.

The feature is in testing among Dev Channel Insiders, though only some within that ring will see the feature at this time.

Users can select either their entire screen or a portion of it to record and then preview recordings before saving them.

Microsoft is working on screen recording support for the Snipping Tool on Windows 11. Select Insiders in the Dev Channel can now try out the feature. Microsoft announced the option in a blog post and showed off how it works.

Those that have the option to try out the new feature will see a record button when they open the Snipping Tool. They can then select a portion of their screen to record. When finished, the app will allow people to preview a recording before saving it.

The Snipping Tool is a popular feature within Windows 11, and users have clamored for built-in screen recording for several generations of Windows. Now, Microsoft is finally testing the often-requested feature.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

As this is a feature that's in testing among Insiders, there are some bugs and issues at the moment. "We are aware of a couple issues that may impact your experience with this preview. Some users might notice a slight delay between when you click “Start” and when the recording begins," explained Microsoft.

"There is also a known issue where the Snipping Tool app window does not restore when initiating a new snip from within the app."

To test out screen recording in the Snipping Tool, you need to be running version 11.2211.35.0 or later of the app. Note that Microsoft is rolling out the option gradually, so you may not see and update for the app right away, even if you're running the most recent Dev Channel build.