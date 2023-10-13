Windows 11 updates name of the former Republic of Turkey in latest Insider build

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 22621.2500 shipped to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel this week.

The update changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Türkiye.

Microsoft is also testing a change that makes a Bing.com page appear for the daily search highlight when you select the gleam in the search box.

Microsoft released an Insider build of Windows 11 to the Release Preview Channel this week. Build 22621.2500 is a small update in terms of new features, but it has several bug fixes and improvements. The most notable change is that a Bing.com page will now appear for the daily search highlight when you select the gleam in the search box on Windows 11.

The update also changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Türkiye.

Microsoft outlined the changes in a blog post:

Windows 11 Build 22621.2500: Features and Improvements