Windows 11 updates name of the former Republic of Turkey in latest Insider build
The former Republic of Turkey has been changed to the Republic of Türkiye in the latest Windows 11 Insider build.
What you need to know
- Windows 11 Build 22621.2500 shipped to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel this week.
- The update changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Türkiye.
- Microsoft is also testing a change that makes a Bing.com page appear for the daily search highlight when you select the gleam in the search box.
Microsoft released an Insider build of Windows 11 to the Release Preview Channel this week. Build 22621.2500 is a small update in terms of new features, but it has several bug fixes and improvements. The most notable change is that a Bing.com page will now appear for the daily search highlight when you select the gleam in the search box on Windows 11.
The update also changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Türkiye.
Microsoft outlined the changes in a blog post:
Windows 11 Build 22621.2500: Features and Improvements
- New! This update affects the search highlight gleam in the search box. When you select the gleam, a Bing.com page will appear for the daily search highlight. This is available to a small audience initially and deploys more broadly in the months that follow.
- This update changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey. The new, official name is the Republic of Türkiye.
- This update supports the currency change in Croatia from the Kuna to the Euro.
- This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Syria. To learn more, see Interim guidance for Syria DST changes 2022.
- This update addresses an issue that affects fontdrvhost.exe. It stops responding when you use Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts.
- This update addresses a memory leak in ctfmon.exe.
- This update addresses a memory leak in TextInputHost.exe.
- This update addresses an issue that affects touchscreens. They do not work properly when you use more than one display.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Dynamic Lighting. The default provider is not applied as expected. This occurs when you set it up using Unattend files.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft Store. It stops responding when you access it from Windows Mixed Reality.
- This update addresses an issue that affects cellular settings. The name of the mobile operator is wrong.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall Profile. When you are on a domain authenticated network, it detects a public domain. This is wrong.
- This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use Universal Print to add a printer using its location. When you browse the tree view structure, the tree nodes do not work as you expect.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Outlook. It stops responding. This occurs when you print to an Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) printer that has a slow response time.
- This update addresses an error that occurs when you print using v4 print drivers.
- This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.
- This update addresses an issue that blocks external connections. This occurs when you set up a Kubernetes load balanced service and turn on session affinity.
- This update addresses a Firewall configuration service provider (CSP) issue. It stops a device from syncing.
- This update addresses an issue that affects devices on which you have defined Windows Information Protection (WIP) policies and set up a proxy. A stop error occurs. This happens on devices that use Microsoft Defender Application Guard. In the past, WIP was known as enterprise data protection (EDP).
- This update addresses an issue that occurs after you run a Push-button reset. You cannot set up Windows Hello facial recognition. This affects devices that have Windows Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS) turned on.
- This update addresses an issue that affects PowerShell versions greater than 7.3.1. It might block scripts and not let them run in Constrained Language Mode. This occurs when you turn on a WDAC policy.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Automatically Hide the Taskbar setting. You cannot set it using the SHAppBarMessage() API.
- This update improves the performance of the search box experience.
- This update addresses an issue that affects robocopy. The /efsraw switch stops it from copying data properly.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.