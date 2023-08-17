Windows 11 will soon let you uninstall even more in-box apps
The latest Windows 11 preview build is now rolling out.
What you need to know
- Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 preview build 25931 to Insiders in the Canary Channel.
- Today's build includes the ability to uninstall even more in-box apps.
- The build also includes other minor changes and enhancements.
Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Canary Channel today that brings with it the ability to uninstall even more in-box Windows apps that up until now haven't been uninstallable. Microsoft has slowly been allowing the default pre-loaded Windows apps to be uninstalled over the last several months, and today's build adds a few more to the list.
The preloaded apps that can now be uninstalled in the latest Windows 11 preview builds include:
- Photos (new)
- People (new)
- Remote Desktop (new)
- Camera
- Cortana
- Calendar
- Calculator
- Clock
- Feedback Hub
- Family
- Movies & TV
- Maps
- Media Player
- Microsoft 365
- Microsoft Clipchamp
- Microsoft To Do
- News
- Paint
- Notepad
- Quick Assist
- Snipping Tool
- Sound Recorder
- Terminal
- Tips
- Xbox
- Weather
Most of the pre-loaded Windows 11 apps can now be uninstalled, which is good news for users who don't plan on using any of the included Windows apps. It's good to see Microsoft continuing to add in-box apps to the list of uninstallables, truly cementing Windows 11 as the open-platform Microsoft intends it to be.
Other changes in this latest preview build include more fields in the modernized File Explorer details pane, syncing RGB lights with your Windows accent color, and more. You can check out the full changelog below:
Windows 11 build 25931 changelog
- DC location will no longer use NetBIOS\WINS\mailslot-based discovery by default
- Insider Preview Build Expiration: The expiration date for Insider Preview builds flighted to the Canary Channel has been updated to 9/15/2024 starting with Build 25931. Please make sure you are updated to the latest build in the Canary Channel.
- In addition to the Camera app and Cortana, the Photos app, People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client can be uninstalled.
- Added more fields to show in the Details pane, including image dimensions for pictures, number of pages for .docx, space used and free information for drives, and many others.
- You can now instantly sync your Windows accent color with the devices around you with the “Match my Windows accent color” toggle under “Effects” for Dynamic Lighting via Settings > Personalization > Dynamic Lighting.
- After doing an OS update, in certain cases such as using the default Windows 11 background or a solid color – Windows Spotlight may be enabled for you. If you decide you don’t want Windows Spotlight enabled, you can turn it off and in future OS updates it should not be enabled for you again unless you choose to re-enable the experience.
