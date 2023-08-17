Windows 11 will soon let you uninstall even more in-box apps

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 preview build 25931 to Insiders in the Canary Channel.

Today's build includes the ability to uninstall even more in-box apps.

The build also includes other minor changes and enhancements.

Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Canary Channel today that brings with it the ability to uninstall even more in-box Windows apps that up until now haven't been uninstallable. Microsoft has slowly been allowing the default pre-loaded Windows apps to be uninstalled over the last several months, and today's build adds a few more to the list.

The preloaded apps that can now be uninstalled in the latest Windows 11 preview builds include:

Photos (new)

People (new)

Remote Desktop (new)

Camera

Cortana

Calendar

Mail

Calculator

Clock

Feedback Hub

Family

Movies & TV

Maps

Media Player

Microsoft 365

Microsoft Clipchamp

Microsoft To Do

News

Paint

Notepad

Quick Assist

Snipping Tool

Sound Recorder

Terminal

Tips

Xbox

Weather

Most of the pre-loaded Windows 11 apps can now be uninstalled, which is good news for users who don't plan on using any of the included Windows apps. It's good to see Microsoft continuing to add in-box apps to the list of uninstallables, truly cementing Windows 11 as the open-platform Microsoft intends it to be.

Other changes in this latest preview build include more fields in the modernized File Explorer details pane, syncing RGB lights with your Windows accent color, and more. You can check out the full changelog below:

Windows 11 build 25931 changelog