No word on Windows 12 from Microsoft, a concept design simulates every avid enthusiast's vision board for Windows 11's successor, including Windows AI

A concept designer recently shared a video sharing an inspiring vision of what Microsoft's Windows 12 operating system could look like if/when it ships.

The next-gen operating system ships with a new design language and refined user experience, featuring a centered taskbar and Start menu.

"Windows 12" ships with Windows AI, which supports text and image inputs for an effective and efficient user experience.

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 to broad availability over 3 years ago. However, the tech giant has struggled to grow the operating system's user base despite Windows 10's imminent death slated for October 14, 2025. The company has leveraged numerous approaches to get users to upgrade, including full-screen multipage popup ads and touting the OS as a hub for celebrity gossip, stocks, and weather updates.

While Microsoft has remained tight-lipped about Windows 11's successor (possibly Windows 12), some details about the next-gen operating system have slipped through the cracks. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden's detailed report captures everything we know about Windows 12.

More interestingly, a concept designer called Nepnus recently shared a short clip envisioning Windows 12's design (via Beta News). Most of the elements shared in the clip are reminiscent of Windows 11 but with a new design language and refined user experience, including a centered taskbar featuring rounded corners.

Like Microsoft's big AI push in Windows 11, the same efforts are consistent in Nepnus' design, Windows AI. Based on the short demo, Windows AI ships with image and text support for better user interaction. Nepnus might be on to something here.

In November, references to "Windows Intelligence" surfaced in Windows 11 builds. This could mean that Microsoft has plans to rebrand its Windows 11 AI-powered features, including Windows Recall, Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects, and more to Windows Intelligence.

The video also depicts a small floating bar for Start and Search at the top. The Start menu is also centered and looks more functional and less cluttered. The video didn't detail whether the app is customizable based on the user's preference, but that would be neat. Finally, the concept features floating widgets and a revamped Settings app for easy modifications and navigation.

While the concept video is a tad short, it attempts to fix some of the critical issues highlighted by users regarding previous Windows operating systems. It's also apparent that generative AI will remain an important part of the Windows operating system.