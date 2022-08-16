Windows Central Podcast #280: The Market Has Spoken

Zac, Dan, and Jez weigh in on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, especially as it compares to Surface Duo. They also discuss elimination of a consumer-focused team within Microsoft, and more.

