Windows Central Podcast #286: What to expect from the Surface event
Rumors are rife, but here's what we know.
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week, Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden discuss new Windows 11 preview builds, the leaks and rumors around the upcoming Surface hardware event, Intel 13th Gen and Intel Unison, and much more.
- Microsoft News Roundup: Surface Studio 3, Laptop 5, Pro 9 leaks, Intel Arc and 13th Gen CPUs, and Android apps on Windows 11 | Windows Central
- Finally, Intel is getting your Android and iOS phones to work with Windows like never before | Windows Central
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
