Windows Central Podcast #286: What to expect from the Surface event

By Zac Bowden
published

Rumors are rife, but here's what we know.

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week, Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden discuss new Windows 11 preview builds, the leaks and rumors around the upcoming Surface hardware event, Intel 13th Gen and Intel Unison, and much more.

Zac Bowden
