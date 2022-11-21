Windows Central Podcast #292: Surface impressions, Qualcomm interview
Qualcomm is ARMed for the future
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and for this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into their impressions of Surface Laptop 5 and Pro 9, the raw performance of the RTX 4080, why the Xbox Keystone device was put on hold, and an exclusive interview with the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Compute and Gaming at Qualcomm!
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
