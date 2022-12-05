Windows Central Podcast #293: Windows 11 search and Surface Duo preview program

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and in this week's episode, Dan and Zac overcome Black Friday/Cyber Monday fatigue to discuss a fresh Windows 11 preview build, the potential Surface Duo insider program, Adobe bringing products to the Microsoft Store, impressions of the HP Dragonfly Folio G3, the Elon Musk phone, and so much more!

Manscaped: (opens in new tab) Looking to freshen your downstairs? Visit manscaped.com and use the promo code "wcp" at checkout to get free shipping and 20% off your purchase.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere: