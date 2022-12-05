Windows Central Podcast #293: Windows 11 search and Surface Duo preview program
We're a bit bored of the Surface Duo
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and in this week's episode, Dan and Zac overcome Black Friday/Cyber Monday fatigue to discuss a fresh Windows 11 preview build, the potential Surface Duo insider program, Adobe bringing products to the Microsoft Store, impressions of the HP Dragonfly Folio G3, the Elon Musk phone, and so much more!
- The failure of Amazon's Alexa shows Microsoft was right to kill Cortana | Windows Central
- New Windows 11 preview build adds more search button options to the Taskbar | Windows Central
- Surface Duo may be getting its own Insider Program for Android betas soon | Windows Central
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
