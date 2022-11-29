New Windows 11 preview build adds more search button options to the Taskbar

What you need to know

Windows 11 preview build 25252 is out in the Dev Channel.

It features new options for the search shortcut on the Taskbar.

There's also a new icon for the System Tray when connected to a VPN.

After a week off, Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel! Today's build is 25252, and features updates to the search icon on the Taskbar, introducing new options for users to switch between via the Windows Settings app. These new options offer different functionality depending on what you pick.

Here are the following new options:

(Image credit: Microsoft)

No icon

Search icon

Search box

Search button

The "no icon" option should be self-explanatory, and the "search icon" feature restores the original magnifying glass icon that shipped with Windows 11 last year. The new options come in the form of "search box" and "search button," with the box option restoring the same functionality that Windows 10 had, with a text box that you can type into to search.

The search button feature acts as a wider search icon, without the ability to input text into it. If you have the search box option selected, the search bar within the search flyout won't be present, as the box is now embedded within the Taskbar. You can check out how it works in the video we've embedded above.

In addition to these new search box options, Microsoft has also made the transition between the Start menu and Search flyout more integrated, which looks great and makes the whole thing seem like one seamless experience.

Other changes in this build include a new icon that appears in the System Tray when you are connected to a network via VPN. Here's the full changelog:

Windows 11 build 25252 changelog