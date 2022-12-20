Windows Central Podcast #294: Our expectations for Windows and Surface next year

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week's episode is the last for 2022. Dan and Zac dive into some new features headed to Windows 11, Microsoft's strategy regarding the HoloLens 3, the FTC's stance on the acquisition of Activision/Blizzard/King, the Windows Central review of the Logitech G Cloud, and what technology we could see from Microsoft in 2023.

