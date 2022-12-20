Windows Central Podcast #294: Our expectations for Windows and Surface next year
The last episode of 2022!
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week's episode is the last for 2022. Dan and Zac dive into some new features headed to Windows 11, Microsoft's strategy regarding the HoloLens 3, the FTC's stance on the acquisition of Activision/Blizzard/King, the Windows Central review of the Logitech G Cloud, and what technology we could see from Microsoft in 2023.
Links
- Exclusive: Microsoft to ship upgraded Surface Hub 2 compute cartridge next year
- Windows 11 Insiders get plethora of new voice commands | Windows Central
- Logitech G Cloud review: An imperfect vision of the gaming future | Windows Central
- HoloLens 3 is coming, but it has to be a 'meaningful update,' says Microsoft
