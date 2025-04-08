Windows Central Podcast: Microsoft's 50th Birthday Special

By published

Episode 362: Zac and Ben discuss Microsoft's big 50th anniversary Copilot announcements, the discovery of a new Start menu for Windows 11, and more!

On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Zac sits down with Ben to chat Microsoft's big 50th anniversary event, which was more a Copilot event with the 50th stuff being kept for the people in-attendance in Redmond. Microsoft announced new memory, personalization, vision, research, and shopping features for Copilot. All designed to make Copilot more human.

Additionally, we discuss Microsoft's new Start menu for Windows 11 that was spotted hidden in recent preview builds, as well as our favorite versions of Windows and Windows apps to celebrate 50 years.

Hosts:

  • Zac Bowden
  • Ben Wilson

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!

