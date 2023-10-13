Windows Copilot gets a new icon in latest Windows 11 Insider build

Copilot on Windows had a different icon when it was in early preview (shown above), but the new icon is rolling out in the latest Windows 11 Insider build.

What you need to know

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 23565 to Insiders in the Dev Channel recently.

The update changes the Copilot in Windows icon, replacing the old icon that was used up until recently.

Microsoft is also testing out new defaults for desktop backgrounds, including having Windows Spotlight enabled by default in certain cases.

Microsoft unveiled a unified Copilot that extends across Bing, Edge, and Windows last month. A form of Copilot had already been in testing before that announcement, but Microsoft brought them all together under a single umbrella. With that change came a new logo for the AI-powered tool. That icon will now appear on the taskbar if you're a Windows Insider running the latest Dev Channel build.

Windows 11 Build 23565 shipped to the Dev Channel last night, October 13, 2023. It doesn't include many changes. In addition to the new Copilot icon, Microsoft is testing a change that will set Windows Spotlight on desktop on by default if you already have a default desktop background set.

Windows 11 Build 23565: Changes and improvements

Copilot in Windows

Copilot in Windows now shows the new icon on the taskbar.

Windows Spotlight

We are trying out Windows Spotlight on desktop on by default as the default background for upgrades where Insiders are using one of the inbox default desktop backgrounds. We are trying this experience out with a limited number of Insiders at first.

Windows 11 Build 23565: Fixes

File Explorer

Fixed a few issues impacting File Explorer reliability.

Fixed an underlying issue which could cause File Explorer windows to hang for OneDrive users.

If there are a lot of images to load in Gallery, it will now show a loading state rather than implying Gallery is empty while it loads.

Windows 11 Build 23565: Known issues

Start menu

Some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component.

Copilot in Windows

Some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel in global markets where Copilot in Windows is available* in preview who are on the Home edition of Windows 11 Insider Preview builds may notice that Copilot in Windows has disappeared from the taskbar. We’re working to resolve this issue in a future flight.

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

If you'd rather read about new Windows features than test them out through an Insider build, make sure to check out our Senior Editor Zac Bowden's latest piece on how the latest Windows 11 feature update is actually awesome.