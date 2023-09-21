Microsoft unveils unified Copilot that extends across Bing, Edge, and Windows

What you need to know

Microsoft just announced Copilot, which will work with several of the company's apps and services.

Microsoft has had separate versions of Copilot before today, but this unified Copilot appears to connect things together.

Copilot will start rolling out on September 26, 2023.

Microsoft kicked off its Surface and AI event with the announcement of Copilot. While the tech giant has had separate versions of Copilot within specific apps and services, the newly announced Copilot will extend across the company's offerings. Copilot will be available on Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Edge. It will start rolling out on September 26, 2023.

The upcoming Windows 11 23H2 update focuses largely on Copilot. Microsoft showed of several AI features during its presentation, including writing math equations with a stylus directly within a text field.

