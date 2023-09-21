Surface Laptop Studio 2 arrives with powerful Intel 13th-Gen chips, NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics, and AI capabilities

What you need to know

The second-generation Surface Laptop Studio is official, and it will run on 13th-Gen Intel CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics.

It can be configured with up to 64GB RAM for the first time ever in a Surface PC.

The device also has a new USB-A and microSD card slot, a brighter HDR screen, and improved haptic touchpad.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is now official after being unveiled during Microsoft's special event today in New York City. The device is a big upgrade over the first-generation Surface Laptop Studio. Those improvements are thanks to Intel 13th-Gen processors, NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics, more ports, an improved display and trackpad, and even AI capabilities.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2. (Image credit: Future)

Starting with the processors, Microsoft has upgraded the Surface Laptop Studio with 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series CPUs, which offer a significant performance boost over the 11th-Gen H-series processors found in the original. It can also be spec'd with Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics, with the dedicated chips offering more vRAM.

On the RAM front, Microsoft offers configurations with 16GB, 32GB, and, for the first time ever, 64GB of DDR5X RAM in a Surface PC. 64GB will be for professional users looking to crunch large amounts of data or who plan on using the Surface Laptop Studio for heavy creative tasks and multitasking.

Note that the spec table below is a collection of information from leaks that appear to be correct and statements from Microsoft.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 rear. (Image credit: Future)

On the outside, the overall design is identical to the original, except we have a more comprehensive selection of ports. Joining the dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports is a new USB-A port on the left and a microSD card reader on the right, alongside the excellent magnet Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other new features include a brighter display that is HDR compatible, a more accessible haptic touchpad with more granular levels of feedback control, and a wider field-of-view webcam.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Surface Laptop Studio 2 OS Windows 11 Home (consumer) Row 1 - Cell 0 Windows 11 Pro (commercial) Processor Intel Core i7-13700H Row 3 - Cell 0 Intel Core i7-13800H Graphics Intel Iris Xe Row 5 - Cell 0 NVIDIA RTX 4050 Row 6 - Cell 0 NVIDIA RTX 4060 Row 7 - Cell 0 NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada RAM 16GB, 32GB, 64GB DDR5X SSD 512GB1TB2TB Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C Row 11 - Cell 0 1x USB-A Row 12 - Cell 0 1x microSD Row 13 - Cell 0 Surface Connect Row 14 - Cell 0 3.5mm Headphone Jack Display 14.4-inch IPS PixelSense touchscreen with HDR Price $1,999 starting

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 next to the new Surface Laptop Go 3. (Image credit: Future)

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 was unveiled during Microsoft's special event, which focused heavily on AI capabilities coming to Windows 11. Unsurprisingly, Microsoft is touting the new Surface Laptop Studio as being an AI machine with NPU (neural processing unit) capabilities for handling AI workloads such as Windows Studio Effects.

Pricing for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 begins at $1,999, which gets you a model with an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Pre-orders should go live today and will start shipping on October 3.