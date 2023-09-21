The Windows 11 2023 Update will OFFICIALLY ship on September 26

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced during its special Surface and AI event that it will ship the Windows 11 2023 Update next week on September 26, 2023.

The update will "mark the start of an AI future" for the operating system.

The new version of Windows 11 will ship with a modernized File Explorer, general quality of life improvements, and more.

For a while now, we've known that Microsoft is getting ready to ship the next major feature update for Windows 11 2023 Update (Windows 11, version 23H2). Our Senior Editor, Zac Bowden, reviewed the update and indicated that it "marks the start of an AI future."

The update will spot a ton of neat features including a modernized File Explorer, built-in cloud backup and restore system, general quality of life improvements, and more. To this end, Zac's speculations indicated that Microsoft is likely to ship the update anytime between September and October.

This is no longer the case, as Microsoft has disclosed the actual release date for the update during its special Surface and AI event in New York. The company will ship the major feature update next week on September 26, 2023.

