Microsoft announces Surface Laptop Go 3 with last-gen Intel processor and increased starting price

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop Go 3 is official, but it runs on a last-gen processor.

It features a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which shipped in 2022.

Additionally, Microsoft is increasing the starting price of Surface Laptop Go 3.

Microsoft hosted a special event in New York City today, where it's unveiled a number of new products and services. One of those products is the new Surface Laptop Go 3, which is a minor refresh over the Surface Laptop Go 2 with a more recent (but still outdated) processor and an increase in RAM options.

Further details on the Surface Laptop Go 3 should, ahem, surface later today. For now, we'll quickly confirm that the device is real and what Microsoft said during its presentation. We'll then add in details as the company confirms them.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 features a 12.4-inch screen and weighs under 2.5 lbs. Microsoft promises that the new PC is 88% faster than the original Surface Laptop Go and that the Surface Laptop Go 3 gets all-day battery life.

The starting price of the Surface Laptop Go 3 is $799. That's higher than the starting price of the Surface Laptop Go 2, but that's due to the entry-level model having higher specs than the most affordable version of the last generation.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.