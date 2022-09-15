Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 improves startup times and security

What you need to know

Microsoft just rolled out an update for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11.

The update is available in all Windows Insider channels but is limited to users in the United States or Japan.

There aren't any new features in the update, but there are several bug fixes and general improvements.

Many Windows Insiders can now download an update to the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. An update that brings the subsystem to version 2208.40000.4.0 is rolling out to all Insider channels. It is, however, limited to Insiders in either the United States or Japan.

The update doesn't have any new features. Instead, it brings a long list of security improvements, bug fixes, and general improvements.

Here's what's new, as shared by Microsoft:

Reliability fixes for App Not Responding (ANR) errors

Improvements to input compatibility shims

Improvements to scrolling (smoothness) in apps

Usability Improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

Startup performance improvements

Fixed crashes when copying and pasting extremely large content

UX improvements for the game controls dialog

Improvements to networking

General graphics improvements

Improvements for gamepad when using multiple apps

Improved performance of uninstalling apps

Fixed video playback issue for apps

Updated to Chromium WebView 104

Linux kernel security updates

The Windows Subsystem for Android allows you to run Android apps on your PC alongside Windows apps. A growing library of apps is available through the Amazon Appstore, but you can also sideload Android apps onto Windows 11. It's even possible to run Google Play Store Android apps on Windows 11 if you know a few tricks.

Our guide on how to get started with Android apps on Windows 11 runs through everything you need to know, including how to set up the subsystem, how to install Android apps, and how to remove Android apps from your PC.

Today's update for Insiders is relatively small. The last major update to the Windows Subsystem for Android was back in May 2022 when it received Android 12.1.